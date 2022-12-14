RCI Reports 4Q22 Results: Total Revenues $71.4M, GAAP EPS $1.15, Non-GAAP EPS $1.45

Twitter Spaces Conference Call at 4:30 PM ET Today; Meet Management at 7 PM ET Tonight
HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results and filed its Form 10-K for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2022.
Summary Financials
4Q22
Change YoY
FY22
Change YoY
Total Revenues
$71.4M
29.9 %
$267.6M
37.1 %
EPS
$1.15
342.3 %
$4.91
45.7 %
Non-GAAP EPS*
$1.45
-8.2 %
$5.38
31.9 %
Net Cash from Operating Activities
$17.8M
81.7 %
$64.5M
53.6 %
Free Cash Flow*
$14.5M
71.6 %
$58.9M
63.3 %
Net Income Attributable to RCIHH Common Stockholders
$10.6M
361.4 %
$46.0M
51.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA*
$24.2
37.8 %
$86.7M
44.0 %
Basic & Diluted Shares
9.3M
2.8 %
9.4M
4.2 %
* See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
Status FY23 Share Buybacks
Repurchased Shares
Cash Used for Repurchase
Average Price Per Share
1Q23 to Date as of 12/9/22**
1,500
$97,530
$65.02
** Remaining stock purchase authorization of $18.8 million.
Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., said: "We had a great FY22 and look forward to a strong FY23. Our nightclub business should see the full year benefit of the 15 acquisitions and two reopenings in FY22; the addition of the FY23 acquisition of Heartbreakers and the pending acquisition of the Baby Dolls and Chicas Locas chains; and other possible acquisitions under consideration. We'll also be developing our exciting new Rick's Cabaret Steakhouse & Casino in Central City, CO. The focus of our Bombshells business will be creating a strong lineup of new company-owned and franchised units in Texas, Alabama, and Colorado that should start opening in FY24. As always, thanks to our loyal and dedicated teams for all their hard work and effort."
4Q22 Segments
- Nightclubs: Revenues of $56.6 million, operating margin of 39.7% (41.6% non-GAAP), and operating income of $22.5 million ($23.6 million non-GAAP). The fourth quarter of FY22 was the second period since 1Q20 not affected by COVID. The 15 new club acquisitions in FY22 contributed sales of $14.9 million, high-margin service revenues increased 53.6% year-over-year, and same-store sales increased.1
- Bombshells: Revenues of $14.0 million, operating margin of 15.5%, and operating income of $2.2 million. The company-owned Arlington, TX, location (opened December 2021) contributed $1.4 million in sales, and same-store sales declined.1 The first full quarter of the franchise-owned San Antonio location (opened late June 2022) contributed more than $0.1 million in royalties and incurred $0.3 million in start-up expenses as per the franchising agreement. Excluding these costs, segment operating margin would have been approximately 18%.
4Q22 Consolidated (Comparisons are to 4Q21 and % are of total revenues unless indicated otherwise)
- Cost of goods sold: 12.9% vs. 14.9% due to the increased mix of higher-margin service revenues of 36.5% vs. 31.0%.
- Salaries and wages: Approximately level at 25.3% vs. 25.6%.
- SG&A: 31.3% vs. 27.6%. 4Q22 included increased expenses related to newly acquired and reopened locations. SG&A also included $2.4 million non-cash stock-based compensation related to previously announced $100 per share options granted to a limited number of top executives and management team members. Excluding stock-based compensation, 4Q22 SG&A would have been approximately 28%.
- Depreciation and amortization: 6.7% vs. 3.7%. 4Q22 reflected non-cash amortization of intangible assets on newly acquired leased locations.
- Other charges and gains: The Nightclubs segment included a $1.7 million gain on sales of a business and assets in 4Q22 compared to $11.9 million impairment in 4Q21.
- Operating margin: 25.2% vs. 6.6% (30.0% vs. 28.4% non-GAAP).
- Interest expense: 4.8% vs. 5.3% reflecting higher sales partially offset by higher debt from club and Bombshells site acquisitions over the course of the year.
- Income tax: $4.0 million expense compared to $1.6 million benefit. The FY22 effective tax rate was 23.4% vs. 11.7%.
- Weighted average shares outstanding: Increased 2.8% due to shares issued for clubs acquired in October 2021, partially offset by subsequent share repurchases.
- Debt: $202.5 million at 9/30/22 compared to $188.0 million at 6/30/22. The increase primarily reflected seller financing used in the July 2022 Cheetah acquisition.
Note
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has disrupted and may continue to disrupt our business, which has and could continue to materially affect our operations, financial condition, and results of operations for an extended period of time. All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:
- Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) settlement of lawsuits, (f) costs and charges related to debt refinancing, and (g) stock-based compensation. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.
- Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) unrealized loss on equity securities, (f) settlement of lawsuits, (g) gain on debt extinguishment, (h) costs and charges related to debt refinancing, (i) stock-based compensation, (j) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments, and (k) change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 22.8%, 13.5%, and 26.0% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the 2022, 2021, and 2020, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.
- Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, (i) gain on debt extinguishment, and (j) stock-based compensation. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess the unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA multiple is also used as a target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.
- Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.
About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (Twitter: @RCIHHinc)
With more than 60 locations, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. See all our brands at www.rcihospitality.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult entertainment or restaurant business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment or restaurant businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.
1 See our October 11, 2022 news release on 4Q22 sales for more details.
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share, number of shares and percentage data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Revenues
Sales of alcoholic beverages
$ 29,812
41.8 %
$ 23,960
43.6 %
$ 113,316
42.3 %
$ 86,685
44.4 %
Sales of food and merchandise
10,666
14.9 %
10,906
19.9 %
44,294
16.6 %
41,111
21.1 %
Service revenues
26,067
36.5 %
17,019
31.0 %
93,888
35.1 %
55,461
28.4 %
Other
4,833
6.8 %
3,056
5.6 %
16,122
6.0 %
12,001
6.1 %
Total revenues
71,378
100.0 %
54,941
100.0 %
267,620
100.0 %
195,258
100.0 %
Operating expenses
Cost of goods sold
Alcoholic beverages sold
5,248
17.6 %
4,270
17.8 %
20,155
17.8 %
15,883
18.3 %
Food and merchandise sold
3,781
35.4 %
3,833
35.1 %
15,537
35.1 %
13,794
33.6 %
Service and other
147
0.5 %
70
0.3 %
317
0.3 %
374
0.6 %
Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items
9,176
12.9 %
8,173
14.9 %
36,009
13.5 %
30,051
15.4 %
Salaries and wages
18,025
25.3 %
14,071
25.6 %
68,447
25.6 %
50,627
25.9 %
Selling, general and administrative
22,352
31.3 %
15,141
27.6 %
78,847
29.5 %
54,608
28.0 %
Depreciation and amortization
4,755
6.7 %
2,041
3.7 %
12,391
4.6 %
8,238
4.2 %
Other charges (gains), net
(890)
-1.2 %
11,898
21.7 %
467
0.2 %
13,186
6.8 %
Total operating expenses
53,418
74.8 %
51,324
93.4 %
196,161
73.3 %
156,710
80.3 %
Income from operations
17,960
25.2 %
3,617
6.6 %
71,459
26.7 %
38,548
19.7 %
Other income (expenses)
Interest expense
(3,454)
-4.8 %
(2,913)
-5.3 %
(11,950)
-4.5 %
(9,992)
-5.1 %
Interest income
90
0.1 %
59
0.1 %
411
0.2 %
253
0.1 %
Non-operating gains (losses), net
-
0.0 %
(26)
0.0 %
211
0.1 %
5,330
2.7 %
Income before income taxes
14,596
20.4 %
737
1.3 %
60,131
22.5 %
34,139
17.5 %
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,015
5.6 %
(1,551)
-2.8 %
14,071
5.3 %
3,989
2.0 %
Net income
10,581
14.8 %
2,288
4.2 %
46,060
17.2 %
30,150
15.4 %
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
31
0.0 %
12
0.0 %
(19)
0.0 %
186
0.1 %
Net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders
$ 10,612
14.9 %
$ 2,300
4.2 %
$ 46,041
17.2 %
$ 30,336
15.5 %
Earnings per share
Basic and diluted
$ 1.15
$ 0.26
$ 4.91
$ 3.37
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
9,249,864
8,999,910
9,383,445
9,004,744
Dividends per share
$ 0.05
$ 0.04
$ 0.19
$ 0.16
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA
Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders
$ 10,612
$ 2,300
$ 46,041
$ 30,336
Income tax expense
4,015
(1,551)
14,071
3,989
Interest expense, net
3,364
2,854
11,539
9,739
Settlement of lawsuits
708
1,069
1,417
1,349
Impairment of assets
166
11,940
1,888
13,612
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(1,709)
(67)
(2,375)
(522)
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
-
(138)
(5,329)
Unrealized loss on equity securities
(1)
26
-
84
Gain on insurance
(55)
(1,044)
(463)
(1,253)
Depreciation and amortization
4,755
2,041
12,391
8,238
Stock-based compensation
2,353
-
2,353
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 24,208
$ 17,568
$ 86,724
$ 60,243
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income
Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders
$ 10,612
$ 2,300
$ 46,041
$ 30,336
Amortization of intangibles
1,994
49
2,118
258
Settlement of lawsuits
708
1,069
1,417
1,349
Impairment of assets
166
11,940
1,888
13,612
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(1,709)
(67)
(2,375)
(522)
Costs and charges related to debt refinancing
-
694
-
694
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
-
(138)
(5,329)
Unrealized loss on equity securities
(1)
26
-
84
Gain on insurance
(55)
(1,044)
(463)
(1,253)
Stock-based compensation
2,353
-
2,353
-
Change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance
-
(632)
343
(632)
Net income tax effect
(670)
(143)
(729)
(1,845)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 13,398
$ 14,192
$ 50,455
$ 36,752
Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
Diluted shares
9,249,864
8,999,910
9,383,445
9,004,744
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 1.15
$ 0.26
$ 4.91
$ 3.37
Amortization of intangibles
0.22
0.01
0.23
0.03
Settlement of lawsuits
0.08
0.12
0.15
0.15
Impairment of assets
0.02
1.33
0.20
1.51
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(0.18)
(0.01)
(0.25)
(0.06)
Costs and charges related to debt refinancing
-
0.08
-
0.08
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
-
(0.01)
(0.59)
Unrealized loss on equity securities
(0.00)
0.00
-
0.01
Gain on insurance
(0.01)
(0.12)
(0.05)
(0.14)
Stock-based compensation
0.25
-
0.25
-
Change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance
-
(0.07)
0.04
(0.07)
Net income tax effect
(0.07)
(0.02)
(0.08)
(0.20)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 1.45
$ 1.58
$ 5.38
$ 4.08
Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income
Income from operations
$ 17,960
$ 3,617
$ 71,459
$ 38,548
Amortization of intangibles
1,994
49
2,118
258
Settlement of lawsuits
708
1,069
1,417
1,349
Impairment of assets
166
11,940
1,888
13,612
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(1,709)
(67)
(2,375)
(522)
Costs and charges related to debt refinancing
-
57
-
57
Gain on insurance
(55)
(1,044)
(463)
(1,253)
Stock-based compensation
2,353
-
2,353
-
Non-GAAP operating income
$ 21,417
$ 15,621
$ 76,397
$ 52,049
Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin
GAAP operating margin
25.2 %
6.6 %
26.7 %
19.7 %
Amortization of intangibles
2.8 %
0.1 %
0.8 %
0.1 %
Settlement of lawsuits
1.0 %
1.9 %
0.5 %
0.7 %
Impairment of assets
0.2 %
21.7 %
0.7 %
7.0 %
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
-2.4 %
-0.1 %
-0.9 %
-0.3 %
Costs and charges related to debt refinancing
0.0 %
0.1 %
0.0 %
0.0 %
Gain on insurance
-0.1 %
-1.9 %
-0.2 %
-0.6 %
Stock-based compensation
3.3 %
0.0 %
0.9 %
0.0 %
Non-GAAP operating margin
30.0 %
28.4 %
28.5 %
26.7 %
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 17,755
$ 9,774
$ 64,509
$ 41,991
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures
3,213
1,299
5,598
5,907
Free cash flow
$ 14,542
$ 8,475
$ 58,911
$ 36,084
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Nightclubs
$ 56,612
$ 40,333
$ 206,251
$ 137,348
Bombshells
14,032
14,403
59,925
56,621
Other
734
205
1,444
1,289
$ 71,378
$ 54,941
$ 267,620
$ 195,258
Income (loss) from operations
Nightclubs
$ 22,477
$ 6,502
$ 82,798
$ 43,815
Bombshells
2,169
3,001
11,504
13,264
Other
216
(72)
57
35
Corporate
(6,902)
(5,814)
(22,900)
(18,566)
$ 17,960
$ 3,617
$ 71,459
$ 38,548
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION
($ in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Income (loss) from operations
$ 22,477
$ 2,169
$ 216
$ (6,902)
$ 17,960
$ 6,502
$ 3,001
$ (72)
$ (5,814)
$ 3,617
Amortization of intangibles
1,925
1
61
7
1,994
46
3
-
-
49
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
2,353
2,353
-
-
-
-
-
Settlement of lawsuits
709
-
-
(1)
708
38
21
-
1,010
1,069
Costs and charges related to debt refinancing
-
-
-
-
-
17
-
-
40
57
Impairment of assets
166
-
-
-
166
11,940
-
-
-
11,940
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
(1,666)
-
-
(43)
(1,709)
(82)
16
-
(1)
(67)
Gain on insurance
(55)
-
-
-
(55)
(1,044)
-
-
-
(1,044)
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$ 23,556
$ 2,170
$ 277
$ (4,586)
$ 21,417
$ 17,417
$ 3,041
$ (72)
$ (4,765)
$ 15,621
GAAP operating margin
39.7 %
15.5 %
29.4 %
-9.7 %
25.2 %
16.1 %
20.8 %
-35.1 %
-10.6 %
6.6 %
Non-GAAP operating margin
41.6 %
15.5 %
37.7 %
-6.4 %
30.0 %
43.2 %
21.1 %
-35.1 %
-8.7 %
28.4 %
For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2022
For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Income (loss) from operations
$ 82,798
$ 11,504
$ 57
$ (22,900)
$ 71,459
$ 43,815
$ 13,264
$ 35
$ (18,566)
$ 38,548
Amortization of intangibles
2,042
6
61
9
2,118
187
14
57
-
258
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
2,353
2,353
-
-
-
-
-
Settlement of lawsuits
1,287
18
-
112
1,417
275
59
5
1,010
1,349
Costs and charges related to debt refinancing
-
-
-
-
-
17
-
-
40
57
Impairment of assets
1,238
650
-
-
1,888
13,612
-
-
-
13,612
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
(2,010)
17
-
(382)
(2,375)
(580)
72
-
(14)
(522)
Gain on insurance
(463)
-
-
-
(463)
(1,209)
-
-
(44)
(1,253)
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$ 84,892
$ 12,195
$ 118
$ (20,808)
$ 76,397
$ 56,117
$ 13,409
$ 97
$ (17,574)
$ 52,049
GAAP operating margin
40.1 %
19.2 %
3.9 %
-8.6 %
26.7 %
31.9 %
23.4 %
2.7 %
-9.5 %
19.7 %
Non-GAAP operating margin
41.2 %
20.4 %
8.2 %
-7.8 %
28.5 %
40.9 %
23.7 %
7.5 %
-9.0 %
26.7 %
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$ 10,581
$ 2,288
$ 46,060
$ 30,150
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
4,755
2,041
12,391
8,238
Deferred income tax benefit
3,489
(823)
3,080
(1,253)
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(1,688)
(88)
(2,970)
(714)
Impairment of assets
166
11,940
1,888
13,612
Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities
(1)
26
-
84
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
115
151
314
311
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
-
(83)
(5,298)
Stock-based compensation
2,353
-
2,353
-
Noncash lease expense
882
447
2,607
1,729
Gain on insurance
(55)
(1,043)
(463)
(1,337)
Doubtful accounts expense (reversal) on notes receivable
-
(58)
753
(80)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(3,586)
(5,078)
(175)
(769)
Inventories
(62)
(180)
(554)
(287)
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets
3,658
1,774
387
4,120
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
(2,852)
(1,623)
(1,079)
(6,515)
Net cash provided by operating activities
17,755
9,774
64,509
41,991
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets
6,058
2,202
10,669
5,415
Proceeds from insurance
133
858
648
1,152
Proceeds from notes receivable
55
35
182
130
Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets
(6,830)
(2,723)
(24,003)
(13,511)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(10,991)
-
(55,293)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(11,575)
372
(67,797)
(6,814)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from debt obligations
-
36,314
35,820
38,490
Payments on debt obligations
(4,180)
(38,333)
(14,894)
(49,178)
Purchase of treasury stock
(3,040)
-
(15,097)
(1,794)
Payment of dividends
(462)
(360)
(1,784)
(1,440)
Payment of loan origination costs
(18)
(1,149)
(463)
(1,174)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(7,700)
(3,528)
3,582
(15,096)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(1,520)
6,618
294
20,081
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
37,500
29,068
35,686
15,605
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$ 35,980
$ 35,686
$ 35,980
$ 35,686
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 35,980
$ 35,686
Accounts receivable, net
8,510
7,570
Current portion of notes receivable
230
220
Inventories
3,893
2,659
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,499
1,928
Assets held for sale
1,049
4,887
Total current assets
51,161
52,950
Property and equipment, net
224,615
175,952
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
37,048
24,308
Notes receivable, net of current portion
4,691
2,839
Goodwill
67,767
39,379
Intangibles, net
144,049
67,824
Other assets
1,407
1,367
Total assets
$ 530,738
$ 364,619
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 5,482
$ 4,408
Accrued liabilities
11,328
10,403
Current portion of long-term debt, net
11,896
6,434
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
2,795
1,780
Total current liabilities
31,501
23,025
Deferred tax liability, net
30,562
19,137
Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs
190,567
118,734
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
36,001
24,150
Other long-term liabilities
349
350
Total liabilities
288,980
185,396
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
92
90
Additional paid-in capital
67,227
50,040
Retained earnings
173,950
129,693
Total RCIHH stockholders' equity
241,269
179,823
Noncontrolling interests
489
(600)
Total equity
241,758
179,223
Total liabilities and equity
$ 530,738
$ 364,619
