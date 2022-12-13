Zoomd Technologies Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, Re-Electing All Members of the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the online advertising management platform, announced today the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") that was held via teleconference on December 7, 2022. At the Meeting, shareholders re-elected Amit Bohensky, Amnon Argaman, Darryl Cardey, Ofer Eitan and Avigur Zmora as directors. Based on proxies received by Zoomd prior to the Meeting, votes were cast as follows:

Nominee % of Votes

For Amit Bohensky 96.577 % Ofer Eitan 96.577 % Amnon Argaman 96.581 % Darryl Cardey 96.581 % Avigur Zmora 96.581 %

In addition, the Company reports that:

An ordinary resolution approving the re-appointment of Brightman Almagor Zohar & Co as the auditors of Zoomd and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration was passed by 98.310% of the votes represented at the Meeting; and The Continuance Resolution (as defined in the Company's management information circular dated November 3, 2022 ) was passed by 96.580% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The Company's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ZOOMD:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard offering advertisers a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

