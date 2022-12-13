Luminex Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (OTCQX: LUMIF) (the "Company" or "Luminex") announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 13, 2022 in Vancouver (the "Meeting"). Luminex's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including electing each of Marshall Koval, Lyle Braaten, Donald Shumka, David Farrell and John Wright as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year, appointing auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV:LR) (OTCQX:LUMIF) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. Luminex's inferred and indicated mineral resources are located at the Condor Gold-Copper project in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador. Luminex also holds a large and highly prospective land package in Ecuador, including the Pegasus and Orquideas projects, which are being co-developed with Anglo American and JOGMEC respectively.

