Leading EdTech Solutions Company Everspring Names Beth Hollenberg as New Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, Inc., the leading provider of high-quality online marketing and education solutions for higher education, today announced that Beth Hollenberg has been appointed as its Chief Executive Officer. Hollenberg, who co-founded the company and most recently served as its President, is an accomplished executive who brings a demonstrated record of success building companies in the K-12, higher education, and professional education services sectors.

"Beth's broad skillset, diverse experience and track record at Everspring make her the ideal person to lead Everspring in its next phase of growth," said Jim Madden, Everspring's board chair and the co-CEO of Carrick Capital Partners.

Hollenberg is succeeding Jeff Conlon, the company's co-founder, who is stepping away from his day-to-day role overseeing Everspring. Conlon will continue with Everspring as a member of its Board of Directors. The change comes after years of growth and the accomplishment of numerous milestone achievements for Everspring. "I couldn't be happier for Beth, the Everspring team and our university partners. Beth will bring a fresh perspective to the CEOs office, the business and the industry. The future is bright," emphasized Conlon.

"I am proud of what we have built and believe that the Everspring team is poised to lead the next phase of digital transformation in higher education," said Hollenberg. "To enable universities to deliver high quality programs that help students achieve their career and life goals is a tremendous opportunity. I look forward to working with the Everspring team to take the company and our partners to the next level."

Prior to co-founding Everspring, Hollenberg held leadership positions at both high growth and established companies, including for Kaplan, Inc./The Washington Post Company as President of Kaplan Higher Education's Campus division and as the EVP and General Manager of SCORE! Educational Centers, a nationwide network of technology-enabled tutoring centers. Trained as an attorney, Hollenberg started her career as a consultant, specializing in program delivery and policy reform in education, health and social welfare. She holds a JD from Stanford Law School and an MA in Sociology and a BA with distinction from Stanford University.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and service solutions for higher education. Everspring's advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver superior outcomes for our university partners, powering the success of their programs online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide. Learn more at www.everspringpartners.com

About Carrick

Headquartered in San Francisco and Newport Beach, Carrick Capital Partners is a growth-oriented investment firm that utilizes ABV (Approach to Building Value) to operationally scale fast-growing, technology-enabled businesses. Carrick adds value by taking a concentrated approach and dedicating significant resources post-investment. Leveraging decades of experience, Carrick helps scale great companies that deliver excellent returns for investors, stimulating economic growth and positively impacting the industry landscape. Working directly with CEOs and entrepreneurs, Carrick fulfills a vital need for investment capital and growth expertise. For more information, please visit www.carrickcapitalpartners.com.

