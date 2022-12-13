Insight Assurance Receives Accreditation from the IAS as ISO/IEC 27001 Certification Body

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Assurance, a leading provider of cyber risk management and IT compliance solutions announced accreditation by certification for ISO/IEC 27001. Developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), this certification outlines specific guidelines and requirements associated with an organization and its information security management system (ISMS), including creating, executing, managing, and constantly advancing this system.

Insight Assurance Logo (PRNewswire)

"Many of our clients are looking to gain a competitive advantage using these internationally accepted information security requirements that could augment their security programs. An organization's confirmation and acceptance of the ISO/IEC 27001 certification process conveys its commitment to leadership practices and an outstanding information security platform. The standard guides stakeholders when developing policies, procedures, and processes appropriate for the organization to maintain the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of systems and data." said Steve Conley, IT Audit Director.

Those interested in learning more about the ISO 27001 certification process can visit https://insightassurance.com/iso-iec-27001-certifications/

About Insight Assurance

Insight Assurance is a licensed CPA firm, PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA), and ISO 27001 Certification Body founded by former Big-4 professionals (Former EY) looking to simplify the world of IT compliance.

With over 20 years of professional experience working with hundreds of organizations from startups to Fortune 500 companies on a variety of engagements; the team at Insight Assurance partners with organizations looking to meet their organizational and compliance goals.

Insight Assurance services include:

SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3 examinations

ISO/IEC 27001 Certifications

PCI DSS Assessments

HIPAA Assessments

Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Assessments

Privacy Assessments

Financial Audits

About International Accreditation Service (IAS)

IAS accredits certification bodies to ISO/IEC Standard 17021 which specifies requirements for bodies providing audit and certification of management systems. This accreditation demonstrates to the marketplace, stakeholders, and regulators that the bodies have met the IAS accreditation requirements and are periodically monitored for compliance.

Management System Certification Bodies accredited by IAS benefit from IAS's recognition as a Multilateral Recognition Arrangement (MLA) signatory with the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and the Asia Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC). Signatories are recognized worldwide based on the equivalency of their accreditation programs, therefore reducing costs and adding value to businesses and consumers.

SOURCE Insight Assurance