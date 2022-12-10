Nederlander Theatrical Corp. Provides Notice of Data Security Event

It is important to note that individuals who purchased tickets for performances online or at a box office location were not impacted by this event.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nederlander became aware of suspicious activity in its environment. We immediately took steps to secure our network, and launched an investigation with the assistance of third-party experts to determine the nature and scope of the incident. Through the investigation, we determined that Nederlander was the target of a cyber-attack that impacted our network and that certain files were subject to unauthorized access. As such, we reviewed the contents of those files to determine what information was contained therein and to whom it related. Upon completion of this review on October 21, 2022, we then worked diligently through November 14, 2022 to reconcile this information with our internal records to confirm the individuals whose information may have been affected and the appropriate contact information for those individuals to the extent possible.

The information potentially impacted varies by individual. Our investigation determined that impacted information may include certain individuals' names, Social Security numbers, driver's license number, medical information, medical insurance information, dates of birth, digital signature, financial account number or credit card information. Again, while we have no evidence of any actual or attempted misuse of this information, we are providing this notice in an abundance of caution.

Nederlander treats its responsibility to safeguard information in its possession as an utmost priority. As such, we have been working diligently to provide individuals with an accurate and complete notice of the incident. Our response to this event also included prompt reporting to federal law enforcement. As part of our ongoing commitment to the privacy and security of personal information in our care, we are reviewing our existing policies and procedures relating to data protection and security. We are also investigating additional security measures to mitigate any risk associated with this incident and to better prevent future incidents. We are also providing notice of this event to state regulators, where required.

As an added precaution we are offering impacted individuals access to 12 months of credit monitoring and identity theft protection services through Experian at no cost to them.

If you have additional questions or concerns or to confirm if you were impacted by this event, please call our dedicated call center at 1-888-559-9945 which is available from 8am to 5pm ET Monday through Friday (excluding major U.S. holidays). You may also write to us at 1501 Broadway, 14th Floor. New York, NY 10036. Additional information regarding this event and steps individuals may take may be found at www.nederlander.com,

