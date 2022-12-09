S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2022 Review Results

NEW YORK and AMSTERDAM, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI"), the world's leading index provider, today announced the results of the annual Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) rebalancing and reconstitution. The DJSI are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices that measure the performance of companies selected using environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

The DJSI, including the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), were launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The index family is comprised of global, regional and country benchmarks.

As a result of this year's review, the following top three largest companies based on free-float market capitalization have been added to and deleted from the DJSI World. All changes are effective on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Additions: TotalEnergies SE, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, Moody's Corporation

Deletions: Caterpillar Inc.1, Sanofi S.A.2, Northrop Grumman Corporation3

The full results and list of DJSI constituents are available at https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/.

For more information about the DJSI methodology, please visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji.

ABOUT S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)

The DJSI World applies a transparent, rules-based constituent selection process based on the companies' S&P Global ESG Score resulting from the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The CSA consists of a rigorous questionnaire assessing both public and non-public data submitted by participating companies. This year, more than 10,000 publicly traded companies were invited to participate in the S&P Global CSA.

____________________ 1 Still member of DJSI World Enlarged and DJSI North America

2 Still member of DJSI World Enlarged and DJSI Europe

3 Still member of DJSI World Enlarged and DJSI North America

