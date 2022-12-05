QATAR FASHION UNITED BY CR RUNWAY PRESENTS POST MALONE IN CONCERT ON 16 DECEMBER

A History-Making Celebration of Fashion, Culture and Music at the World's Biggest Fashion Show taking place during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Creates and CR Runway announce further details surrounding the world's biggest fashion show, Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway, including Post Malone as the highly anticipated headline performer. The global superstar, singer, songwriter, and record producer's first-ever Qatar concert will take centerstage as the final act of the ground-breaking fashion show taking place on December 16, between the semifinal and final matches at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The historic event will showcase more than 150 designers from 6 continents and 50 countries presented in front of 25,000 spectators at the center of the Ras Abu Aboud 974 Stadium – the first football stadium in the world to be constructed with shipping containers that can be disassembled and reused following the tournament.

Held under the auspices Qatar Creates—the year-round movement curates, promotes, and celebrates the diversity of the country's cultural activities—Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway will put a global spotlight on the next-generation of designers, many of whom have never shown due to the critical and financial challenges of staging a fashion show, and serve as an unparalleled platform for the young creatives to flourish and contribute to their individual countries' cultural and social development.

Designers representing 50 countries including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China, Columbia, England, France, Ghana, Greece, Egypt, Iran, Italy, Japan, Nigeria, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and the United States will demonstrate the universal connective tissue between fashion, sports and music that binds people and communities together across cultures. In addition to Post Malone, the event will feature performances by international musical artists such as DJ Snake, Kadim Al Sahir, Khaled, Nancy Ajram, Ozuna, and Zake Bantwini.

Conceived by Qatar Museums Chairperson Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, curated by the French editor and visionary stylist Carine Roitfeld, and directed by CR Runway CEO Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld, Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway will raise funds in support of Education Above All, a not-for-profit organization co-chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and Sheikha Mayassa, that provides educational opportunities to underserved children and youth and empowers women to become active members of their communities.

About Qatar Creates

Qatar Creates curates, celebrates, and promotes cultural activities within Qatar. Working with partners in museums, film, fashion, hospitality, cultural heritage, performing arts, and the private sector in Qatar, the Qatar Creates platform amplifies the voice of Qatar's creative industries, directly connecting audiences to events.

About CR Runway

Founded in 2019, CR Runway is a global fashion experience uniting the industry's most celebrated designers and models from around the world. Co-founded by fashion visionary and CR Fashion Book founder, Carine Roitfeld, and Vladimir Restoin-Roitfeld, President & CEO of CR Fashion Book Ltd., CR Runway x Luisaviaroma premiered in Florence in 2019, followed by CR Runway x AmfAR, a virtual fashion show to fight against COVID-19 in 2020. Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway is the third edition of CR Runway at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

About Post Malone

With over 80 million records sold and several Billboard charts records, Post Malone is one of the bestselling contemporary artists. His accolades include 10 Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, one MTV Video Music Award, and nine Grammy Award nominations. Most recently, Malone's collaborative track 'Sunflower' with Swae Lee became the highest-certified single in Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) history with 17-times platinum with 2.4 billion streams worldwide.

