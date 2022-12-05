MillerKnoll Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

ZEELAND, Mich., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN) will announce its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 on December 21, 2022 after the stock market closes. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results on December 21, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Company's investor relations website at https://www.millerknoll.com/investor-relations , or participate via telephone by dialing (800) 715-9871 and entering the conference identification number 9630158.

An online archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company's investor relations website. Additional links to materials supporting the release will also be available at https://www.millerknoll.com/investor-relations .

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands and one of the largest and most influential modern design companies in the world. The company is a result of a deep legacy of design, innovation, and social good. MillerKnoll was created in 2021 from the combination of Herman Miller and Knoll, and includes brands Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, DWR, Edelman Leather, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, KnollExtra, Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, naughtone, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. Guided by a shared vision, common values, and a steadfast commitment to design, MillerKnoll innovates and designs the future while contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future for all.

