Chuck E. Cheese Becomes First Family Entertainment Center to Earn The Ecolab Science Certified™ Seal

Company Implements Science-Based Solutions to Help Ensure Higher Levels of Cleanliness

at Fun Centers Nationwide

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one global family entertainment venue, is thrilled to announce that it has earned the Ecolab Science Certified™ Seal for its commitment to cleanliness across more than 400 locations nationwide. The seal signifies the company's dedication to advancing the safety and well-being of its guests and cast members by implementing science-based cleaning protocols in partnership with industry expert, Ecolab.

Chuck E. Cheese is the first kid-focused family entertainment center to join the Ecolab program and receive the Ecolab Science Certified™ Seal. The company joins other restaurants and recreation centers in its commitment to creating a cleaner environment for families.

"Chuck E. Cheese is committed to creating a safe, clean and worry-free space for young families to build memories together, which includes upholding the highest standards of cleanliness across all our fun centers," said David McKillips, CEO at CEC Entertainment, LLC. "We are proud to be the first family entertainment center to join the Ecolab Science Certified program and leverage Ecolab's expertise to advance our commitment to the health and safety of our guests."

"We are proud Chuck E. Cheese joined the Ecolab Science Certified program, a global brand that provides an exceptional guest experience and is relentlessly focused on cleanliness and safety," said Kris Kielsa, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Institutional North America, at Ecolab. "Working with Ecolab, they have implemented the Ecolab Science Certified™ program and our science-backed practices and protocols to help deliver a higher level of cleanliness while promoting operational efficiency and safety."

The program is founded in Ecolab's experience keeping hospitals, restaurants, hotels, sports and entertainment venues, and other businesses clean, and is informed by guidance from the world's leading health and safety organizations, such as the EPA, FDA, CDC and others.

The Ecolab Science Certified program supports consumer confidence through four key elements:

Create clean through disinfecting products, sanitizers and cleaning products with elevated hygiene standards and protocols informed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Check clean through detailed public health and food safety training and periodic auditing to determine whether procedures are being followed.

See clean in action through front-of-house cleaning and disinfecting procedures and signage.

Believe clean through a visible sign of commitment with the Ecolab Science Certified seal.

For more information about the Ecolab Science Certified program, visit www.sciencecertified.com. To learn more about Chuck E. Cheese and its commitment to creating a safe and fun environment for families, visit www.chuckecheese.com/safety.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC. is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. Created in 2020, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings offers a distinct, customized eating experience outside of a restaurant environment that amplifies classic pizza and wings and operates out of 400 ghost locations nationwide. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 18 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com, pasquallyspizza.com, and peterpiperpizza.com.

