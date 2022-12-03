BlocksBridge Launches TheMinerMag to Set New Standards of Research and Transparency for Bitcoin Mining

TheMinerMag features consolidated data from publicly traded miners and unique analysis from BlocksBridge's team of industry veterans

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlocksBridge Consulting ("BlocksBridge"), the consulting and advisory firm for institutions in the bitcoin mining industry, today launched TheMinerMag , a data and research resource for journalists, analysts, industry executives and anyone interested in coherent and decisive information on Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining companies.

Additionally, BlocksBridge announced the appointment of Wolfie Zhao as Partner and Head of Research. Wolfie brings a wealth of experience to BlocksBridge: he has been involved in the bitcoin mining space since 2017. Wolfie first started covering the industry as a CoinDesk reporter before joining The Block as Asia Editor. Most recently he was a bitcoin mining analyst at The Block Research, where he oversaw mining research and consulting for funds and investors interested in bitcoin mining.

"In over eight years on the communications side for companies in the mining industry, I have not met anybody with the subject matter expertise, journalistic diligence and analytical thinking that Wolfie possesses," said Nishant Sharma, Founder and Partner at BlocksBridge. "I have no doubt that with Wolfie at the helm, TheMinerMag will play an important role in setting higher standards of reporting and transparency in the bitcoin mining industry."

BlocksBridge has been publishing parts of its research and analysis in the Miner Weekly newsletter and introduced a new metric called " Realized Hashrate ," which utilizes the monthly disclosures of a public mining company to paint a clearer and more accurate picture of the company's bitcoin production capacity in a month. It aims to publish more such metrics, with analysis, through TheMinerMag.

"The industry now has nearly 20 publicly traded mining companies, each with unique operational data," said Wolfie Zhao. "By aggregating all this data in one place, we believe TheMinerMag complements other network-level data sites, providing a more holistic view of the state of the industry."

TheMinerMag's current data dashboard analyzes and visualizes critical operational data of more than 15 public mining companies. It can be viewed at theminermag.com/company

About BlocksBridge

Founded in 2020, BlocksBridge Consulting is the world's first consulting and advisory firm dedicated to communications strategy for institutions in the bitcoin mining industry. The BlocksBridge team's combined full-time experience of over a decade dates as far back as early 2014. It utilizes this experience and its subject matter expertise to produce unique research for the public and provide C-level executives of its select clients with unparalleled quality of services. BlocksBridge is a sustainability-focused company and works with companies that share similar values.

