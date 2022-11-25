TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keys Inc. is beyond grateful to Nasdaq for approving our choice ticker symbol "KYS"; our acronym for Keep You Safe™. Keys® Provides Peace of Mind to consumers in otherwise stressful situations. Knowing a Certified On Demand Service Provider is just a click away.

Keys Inc. Reserves "KYS" Ticker Symbol On Nasdaq.

Keys® is an innovative online and mobile application; where users can easily facilitate, negotiate, track and chat with any registered service providers on our network, in case of any lost key, lock out or roadside emergencies

Keys Inc. successfully launched the Keys App to Certified Locksmith and Security Professionals at the ALOA Locksmith & Security Expo 22 and is proud to have won the 2022 Best New Product Award.

"Proud of the Worldwide Reception. I believe there is immense opportunity in listing with Nasdaq. We are growing day in and day out. Constantly making improvements; Strive to be the Gold Standard on how companies should be run."

– Loay Jamal Alyousfi. C.E.O Keys Inc.

Are you a Certified Locksmith Technician? Take Your Business Further with our Comprehensive Web Panel. Name Your Service Price; All Credit Card Payments Secured Through Stripe ®. Instant ACH Payments sent out to Service Providers. Grow your customer base. #Level UP Your Company Today and offer your services on the Keys® Network.

