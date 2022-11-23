Seelos Therapeutics to Hold a Research and Development Update Conference Call and Webcast on December 15, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will hold a research and development update conference call and webcast on Thursday, December 15th from 1pm to 3pm ET.

"As we approach, what we believe to be, a very important and catalyst heavy 2023 for Seelos, it is important that we update our investors about our progress and strategic plans," said Raj Mehra Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos. "We have been making great strides with our 3 ongoing registrational studies, completed insightful market research and will release and discuss exciting and encouraging preclinical data."

During the call, members of Seelos' senior management, in conjunction with several Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), will provide updates to ongoing clinical studies, additional new preclinical data, recently completed market research and an overview of the company's strategic plans across its portfolio of clinical and preclinical stage programs.

Registration is available at https://lifescievents.com/event/seelos-therapeutics-kol-event/, and an updated call itinerary will be released a few days prior to the call and available at http://seelostherapeutics.com.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding Seelos' expected timing to release new preclinical data, the topics expected to be discussed on the call and the expectation that 2023 will be a catalyst-heavy year. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies, and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials, the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

