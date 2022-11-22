Public Safety Software Industry Veteran Joins CivicEye

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CivicEye, the end-to-end provider of cloud software for law enforcement, prosecutors, judges, and clerks, has named Joshua South as the new Head of Operations. Former Director of Professional Services at Tyler Technologies, Joshua brings over a decade of extensive experience and knowledge in public safety software to CivicEye, where he will drive project management, solution engineering, and support.

CivicEye is providing a solution that will modernize and empower the way public safety agencies operate.

"What brought me to CivicEye is its commitment to partnering with agencies of any size to equip them with software that will have a tremendous impact on officers, prosecutors, and court professionals," said Joshua South, Head of Operations at CivicEye. "With a history in this industry, I can confidently say that CivicEye is providing a solution that will modernize and empower the way public safety agencies operate in a connected way. A true end-to-end platform approach is what this industry has needed for a long time."

Stemming from a deep passion for law enforcement, South is utilizing his experience to bring a full implementation lifecycle to our CivicEye clients, including enhanced project management through onboarding, training, ongoing system support, and management of optimization requests. "Having an industry veteran like Josh at CivicEye will allow the Company to continue to forge a path in a vastly underserved market that needs technology," said Khristian Gutierrez, CEO of CivicEye. "His demonstrated focus on building effective systems and processes to support public safety partnerships directly aligns with what we are accomplishing at CivicEye."

"The product and the people that make up CivicEye are special. I am proud to join an organization committed to strengthening public safety across the country through modern technology and world-class support," South shared.

Joshua South is a Texan native and earned a BA from Texas A&M University in Political Science and Government.

About CivicEye

CivicEye delivers modern, easy-to-use cloud software for law enforcement and prosecutors that enhances daily workflows and improves community outcomes. The CivicEye platform includes Records, Digital Evidence, and Case Management solutions that reduce friction points within and across departments. CivicEye serves over 130 agencies across the United States.

