Phoenix Children's Names Associate Surgeon in Chief of Phoenix Children's Hospital - East Valley

Kathleen van Leeuwen, MD, to Step into Role at New Pediatric Hospital in Gilbert

PHOENIX, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's recently named Kathleen van Leeuwen, MD, associate surgeon in chief of Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley, slated to open in 2023. Dr. van Leeuwen is recognized in her field as an outstanding physician and surgeon and, as a longtime resident and active community member in the East Valley, she has worked and lived alongside the families Phoenix Children's serves.

"Dr. van Leeuwen's 16 years of surgical experience with Phoenix Children's will serve her well in this new leadership role," said Daniel J. Ostlie, MD, surgeon in chief and chair of surgery for Phoenix Children's. "She is the ideal leader to guide the team of clinicians responsible for ensuring Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley offers the same top-quality care families have come to expect from all sites of service throughout the Phoenix Children's health system."

Phoenix Children's – East Valley Campus encompasses the planned hospital and two specialty care clinic sites, one of which is already open. The East Valley Campus is part of Phoenix Children's long-term strategic plan to make healthcare more accessible for families throughout Arizona and Dr. van Leeuwen has been intimately involved in many aspects of planning the hospital and campus.

Dr. van Leeuwen will work closely with associate chief nursing officer, Dana Rohman, MSN, RN, CPN, along with the hospital's physicians and advanced practice providers, to provide oversight, guidance and collaboration to clinical teams across the East Valley Campus. She also will continue to treat patients and will work closely with the health system's leadership team to ensure Phoenix Children's is providing the depth of services needed in the community.

"I am looking forward to this new role as we significantly expand our presence in the East Valley," said Dr. van Leeuwen. "It's an opportunity to collaborate with clinicians across every specialty, to maintain excellence in patient care and quality throughout the hospital, and to identify areas of need for the families we serve. These are real passion areas for me."

Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley is a 367,341-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility that will offer 48 pediatric beds, a 24-bed emergency department, surgical services and diagnostic imaging. The centerpiece of the hospital is the Dignity Health and Phoenix Children's Women's and Children's Pavilion, which will integrate top-ranked pediatric and maternity care and offers 24 labor and delivery rooms, 48 postpartum beds and a 60-bed Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The new hospital will also feature nationally ranked multidisciplinary medical and surgical services through the Phoenix Children's Center for Fetal and Neonatal Care, a program Dr. van Leeuwen helped launch in 2013 and now co-directs with Gregory Martin, MD, division chief of neonatology at Phoenix Children's. The Center provides comprehensive care coordination, advanced fetal diagnoses and complete medical and surgical treatment for families facing complications in pregnancy and after birth.

"Dr. van Leeuwen and her team provide an exceptional level of support that helps families navigate the medical system while also calming their fears and preparing them for what's ahead," said Dr. Ostlie. "As the East Valley continues to grow, this program will take on even greater importance for parents."

Dr. van Leeuwen is regularly named one of Phoenix Magazine's Top Doctors, has been featured among the Best Doctors in America, and was voted Clinical Instructor of the Year by Mayo Clinic Arizona. She earned her medical degree from Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons, completed her residency in general surgery at University of Michigan Hospitals and completed a fellowship in pediatric surgery at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital. Dr. van Leeuwen is board-certified in pediatric surgery by the American College of Surgeons.

In recent months, Phoenix Children's has opened several new sites of service, including Phoenix Children's – Bell Bank Park, a new sports medicine physical therapy and urgent care clinic at Bell Bank Park in Mesa, as well as sports medicine physical therapy clinics in Peoria and Avondale. In addition, construction is underway at Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus in Glendale and Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 11 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service-related outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for nearly 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,175 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

