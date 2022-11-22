FCCI Insurance Group Declares Indiana Manufacturers Association Program Dividend

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCI Insurance Group is pleased to report that it is paying a dividend based on favorable results for its Manufacturers Premier property & casualty insurance program with the Indiana Manufacturers Association (IMA). The program is designed to reward IMA member policyholders with a record of excellent loss experience by providing expert risk control and claim services to assist policyholder members in achieving maximum results.

FCCI is proud to partner with IMA. We are delighted to provide this dividend program to IMA members.

"We could not be more thrilled with the continued success of this program, which would not be possible without the partnership of FCCI and IMA," said Greg Kramer, Senior Vice President of FCCI's Midwest Region. "We worked hard to maintain our typical level of service, support the association, and provide its members with resources and value-added services."

"The IMA is very proud of our partnership with FCCI Insurance and we are delighted to be announcing a dividend to our member companies that have participated. Even in the midst of a pandemic, the IMA was able to provide value to our members through our various affinity programs, like this one with FCCI," said IMA President & CEO, Brian Burton.

Dividends are not guaranteed and are declared at the sole discretion of the board of directors of the individual FCCI insurance companies. Decisions are based on individual member premiums paid during the dividend period, length of continuous coverage, and favorable claims experience.

For more about FCCI and its Manufacturers Premier program, go to www.fcci-group.com.

About FCCI Insurance Group

Distributing exclusively through independent agents in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C., FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance coverage, services and commercial and contract surety across more than a third of the U.S. Established in 1959, FCCI is celebrating more than 60 years of keeping promises. FCCI is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia www.fcci-group.com.

About Indiana Manufacturers Association (IMA)

Formed in 1901, the Indiana Manufacturers Association is the second oldest manufacturers association in the country and the only trade association in Indiana that exclusively focuses on manufacturing. The Indiana Manufacturers Association is dedicated to advocating for a business climate that creates, protects, and promotes quality manufacturing jobs in Indiana (www.indianamfg.com).

