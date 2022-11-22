AINS CEO Howard Langsam Named to Northern Virginia Technology Council Board of Directors

Executive Leader of DC-Area Govtech Company Appointed to Tech Trade Association Board

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AINS, LLC, the leading provider of low-code, adaptive case management software for government, is thrilled to announce the appointment of its CEO, Howard Langsam, to the Northern Virginia Technology Council Board of Directors.

[AINS logo] www.AINS.com (PRNewsfoto/AINS Inc.) (PRNewswire)

NVTC is the trade association representing the National Capital Region's technology community. Howard joins the current NVTC Board charged with guiding the organization's strategy and providing insight to advance its mission: to create a thriving technology ecosystem in the national capital region.

"We are excited Howard has joined the NVTC Board. He joins outstanding leaders who reflect the makeup of our diverse technology community. He also reflects his commitment to DEI with the selection of AINS' diverse executive leadership team. NVTC was impressed to see that the team includes more women and minorities than is typical of today's tech leadership," said NVTC President and CEO Jennifer Taylor.

"As a leading government technology company, we're striving to build a community of passionate government insiders. We are eager to contribute and draw on insights from NVTC, the National Capital Region's leading community of technology companies, to better serve our government customers," said Langsam.

Howard brings more than 20 years of growth and leadership experience in govtech companies including Granicus and NTT Data to his role at AINS.

In 2023, AINS will relocate its headquarters from Maryland to Washington, DC. The company selected its new, inside-the-beltway location to host regular community-building events for its government customers and bring new jobs and great employee experiences in a modern, collaborative workspace.

About AINS

AINS is a global provider of adaptive case management solutions and IT services for government customers. AINS' software enables organizations to streamline processes and automate diverse workflows. The Company's software solutions span FOIA, Audits, Investigations, and other applications, all of which are purpose-built for specific government use cases. Founded in 1988, AINS is headquartered in the Washington, DC metro area.

About NVTC

NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all industry sectors, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AINS LLC