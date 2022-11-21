Innovation & Development in Philadelphia's Life Science Market

AIA Philadelphia's 2022 Forum on Architecture + Design discusses growing Life Science market in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, Nov. 10, DPR Construction's Daniel Maldonado shared his thoughts on the burgeoning life sciences market in Philadelphia. The city has emerged as a hot new submarket for life science and biotechnology companies. With access to world-renowned healthcare and research institutions; a dense pool of talent from leading universities, centrally located between Boston, Maryland's I-270 corridor, and Raleigh-Durham; and an affordable, culture rich community, Maldonado said Philadelphia is where companies are investing.

Among his observations was that, as industry and manufacturing moved out of American cities, a large inventory of buildings was left and they are ripe for redevelopment. Couple that with a shift in workplace cultures coming out of the pandemic and more flexibility for remote work, companies are downsizing their workspaces, opening amenity rich inventory for small start-ups in prime locations that was once out of touch.

"Researchers and scientists are working hard to develop critical, life-saving medicines, vaccines, and treatments," said Maldonado. "We need to support them and help them get their product to market expeditiously. We start by understanding the needs of the company and help them devise a plan to bring their facility online in an efficient manner. Sometimes that's a new build, other times it's a retrofit or building conversion, the solution needs to meet their operational goals."

Leading Philadelphia's surge in prominence is the collaboration of the researchers, scientists, and companies. "They openly share their discoveries building upon the successes of one another to find solutions for their patients," Maldonado said. "By employing that same level of collaboration into the design and construction of new labs and manufacturing facilities, we can revolutionize how projects are being executed, reducing building development durations allowing treatments to be brought to market faster."

Leaders from across the AEC community joined Maldonado for the conversation. Phil Burkett AIA, WELL AP, LEED AP, NCARB of Meyer Design hosted the discussion with Nancy M. Kelley of NJK+A, and Neil Brazitis of Newmark sharing their thoughts on the innovations and developments in the life science market in Philadelphia.

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets.

