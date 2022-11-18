Turbo VPN Allows Access to Worldwide Content and Endless Entertainment for Global Users

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turbo VPN, developed by Innovative Connecting, a Singapore-based VPN provider, is providing worldwide access to content and endless entertainment for global users. Reputable for its super-fast and secure connection, this VPN service was established in 2018 and is trusted by 300 million users. Featuring a new tagline of "VPN for Everyone," Turbo VPN has quickly expanded its reach and is ready to serve internet users in more than 150 different countries. Turbo VPN uses an ultra-fast VPN to facilitate live streaming and gaming in high definition. Using secure, military-grade encryption and a no-logs policy, Turbo VPN is able to protect online data and minimize risks. Users can watch worldwide entertainment with just one click with Turbo VPN, including social media, streaming, and gaming.

With Turbo VPN, users can hide their address and location while being able to access streaming platforms cross-regionally. The VPN service also offers data security when connecting to mobile hotspots and public WiFi sources. By featuring a strict no-log policy and high-level encryption protocols, Turbo VPN offers a service that users can trust. Additionally, users will find this application simple to use, offering a one-tap connection to the desired VPN server.

Headquartered in Singapore, the company that developed Turbo VPN, Innovative Connecting, is a fast-growing technology company, trusted by over 300 million users globally. Innovative Connecting makes its customers the top priority, offering 24/7 customer care service and the utmost privacy. Innovative Connecting was founded with the vision to create a high-quality network that is accessible to everyone. It wanted to create a safe place for entertainment of all genres to be easily available to people of all ages. Founded in Singapore, a global hub for innovation and technology, Innovative Connecting focuses on connecting the world with technologies and believes in the power of the open web.

When using Turbo VPN, users can protect up to 5 devices at once while also freely streaming their favorite shows, regardless of whether they are abroad or at home. Users can access websites, apps, social media networks, and other online services without any slowdown. Turbo VPN is also practical for gamers who wish to minimize a game's latency and accelerate mobile game speeds. Turbo VPN can improve the gaming experience for users of many gaming apps and websites.

A Chrome-compatible version of Turbo VPN was released in June 2022. Turbo VPN is also compatible with iOS, Mac, Android, and Windows. This user-friendly application makes stable and fast VPN servers accessible to internet users worldwide. Turbo VPN is available for purchase for as little as $4.17 per month. One-month plans are available for $11.99. Subscribed Turbo VPN users receive unlimited access to over 21,000 fast and secure servers from over 45 countries without having to pay any extra download or usage fees.

To learn more about Turbo VPN, go to www.turbovpn.com.

