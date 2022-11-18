InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory for Electrical Cords (HOF 251)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --..."I was pressure washing and was worried about the electrical cord getting wet and posing a serious safety concern," said an inventor, from Dodge, Texas, "so I invented the TRI-POD EXTENTION CORD ADAPTER. My design ensures that the cord remains elevated to reduce the risk of electrical problems and safety hazards."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to elevate electrical connections when working in wet conditions. In doing so, it helps to prevent an electrical short, tripped breaker, etc. It also increases safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, construction workers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-251, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp