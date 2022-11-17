Credo AI Wins Fast Company's 2022 Next Big Things in Tech Award

Fast Company recognizes Credo AI for empowering organizations to adopt Responsible AI at scale to meet business objectives and better serve humanity.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credo AI , the leading governance platform operationalizing Responsible AI, announced today it has been named to Fast Company's 2022 Next Big Things in Tech list . The award highlights technology breakthroughs that promise to define the future of the industries they serve and have a proven impact on society within the next five years. Among the list's global giants and pre-IPO startups, Credo AI was recognized for making Responsible AI more attainable and aligned with an organization's values and business objectives serving economies and society.

For Credo AI, this award represents the latest step in its journey to empower every organization in the world to create AI with the highest ethical standards. Founded in 2020, Credo AI's software platform identifies and manages risk issues such as bias and discrimination, robustness, and transparency that come with building, deploying and managing AI and ML projects. Credo AI builds the governance layer that empowers organizations to meet business, regulatory and ethical AI requirements and gives both technical and non-technical enterprise stakeholders the ability to manage, monitor and measure AI risks. The Credo AI platform helps organizations bring transparency to their AI projects, ensure regulatory compliance, and standardize governance while ensuring AI alignment with human-centered values.

"Companies are racing to Artificial Intelligence, but for many, Responsible AI is still an afterthought," said Navrina Singh, CEO and founder of Credo AI. "It's critical to build AI with human-centered values to achieve its full benefits. Governance is an aid to innovation; a competitive advantage for organizations to lead in AI. We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company for our work and will continue to move the Responsible AI movement forward."

"Technology breakthroughs and cutting-edge advancements promise to be the solution to some of the world's most pressing issues," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Fast Company is excited to highlight some of the organizations, of all sizes and industry backgrounds, whose technology advancements today will lead to a better tomorrow."

Credo AI's Responsible AI Governance software is currently used by the Global 2000s in the financial services, insurance, high-tech, and aerospace and defense sectors. To learn more about Credo AI, contact demo@credo.ai or visit www.credo.ai.

About Credo AI

Founded in 2020, Credo AI is a venture-backed company on a mission to empower organizations to deliver Responsible AI (RAI) at scale. Credo AI brings context-driven governance and risk assessment to ensure compliant, fair, transparent and auditable development and use of AI. Credo AI's Intelligent SaaS platform empowers enterprises to measure, monitor and manage AI-introduced risks at scale. Credo AI enables organizations to create AI with the highest ethical standards so that they are able to capture its tremendous benefits while mitigating unintended negative consequences. Credo AI customers include AI first and Global 2000s across Finance and Banking, Insurance, Retail, Defense and High Tech. To learn more about Credo AI, visit credo.ai.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

