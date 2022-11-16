SWK Holdings Corporation Announces Upsizing of Credit Facility up to $50 Million

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SW K Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) ("SWK" or the "Company"), a life science focused specialty finance company catering to small- and mid-sized commercial-stage companies, announced the signing of the 5th Amendment to the Loan and Security Agreement with Cadence Bank ("Cadence"). The amendment increases Cadence's commitment to $35 million, with a $15 million accordion feature that provides for expansion of the facility up to $50 million, subject to customary conditions. The facility will bear interest at a rate of SOFR plus 2.65% and has a maturity date of September 30, 2025.

"We are excited to announce the improvements to our credit facility and the continuation of our partnership with Cadence," stated Jody Staggs, President and Interim CEO of SWK Holdings. "The new facility provides additional capital and bears interest at a lower rate. This is an important first step as SWK optimizes its capital structure and provides additional, cost-efficient capital at a time when there is growing interest in our non-dilutive financial offerings among emerging life-sciences companies."

About SWK Holdings Corporation

SWK Holdings Corporation is a life science-focused specialty finance company partnering with small- and mid-sized commercial-stage healthcare companies. SWK provides non-dilutive financing to fuel the development and commercialization of lifesaving and life-enhancing medical technologies and products. SWK's unique financing structures provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for all SWK stakeholders. SWK's solutions include structured debt, traditional royalty monetization, synthetic royalty transactions, and asset purchases typically ranging in size from $5.0 million to $25.0 million. SWK also owns Enteris BioPharma, whose Peptelligence® and ProPerma® drug delivery technologies create oral formulations of peptide-based and BCS class II, III, and IV small molecules. Additional information on the life science finance market is available on the Company's website at www.swkhold.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect SWK's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in SWK's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect the Company's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors which, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

