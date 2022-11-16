Mistplay Ranked #5 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and #31 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mistplay today announced it ranked #5 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation. Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the Canadian technology sector that are transforming the industry.

Mistplay Ranked #5 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM and #31 Fastest-Growing Company in North America (CNW Group/Mistplay) (PRNewswire)

Mistplay also ranked #31 as part of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year.

These programs recognize fast-growing companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Mistplay grew 5,247% in revenue from 2018 to 2021.

Mistplay's CEO, Henri-Charles Machalani, credits their steadfast dedication towards driving user value and doubling down on the strategic development of their core loyalty platform with the company's accelerated growth. Machalani said, "The past few years have been a wild ride for growth, but we're really just getting started. Loyalty gaming continues to emerge as a powerful disruptor to the mobile industry by enriching the player experience to drive long term value to gamers and game publishers. Today's award is another signal that we're on a strong path towards being the best way to play games for everyone, everywhere. Our team takes tremendous pride in continuously driving innovation as a market leader with our strong AI-first approach".

"It's inspiring how this year's exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

About Mistplay

Mistplay is the leading play-and-earn and game discovery platform for mobile gamers. With over 25 million downloads to-date, players around the world engage with Mistplay to discover new games and get rewarded while playing. To learn more, visit www.mistplay.com .

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's preeminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .

