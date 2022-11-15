Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("TME," or the "Company") (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Financial and Operational Highlights

In the three months ended September 30, 2022:

Net profit of the Company was RMB1.09 billion ( US$154 million ), representing a 38.7% increase year-over-year and a 22.5% increase on a sequential basis. Non-IFRS net profit of the Company [1] was RMB1.41 billion ( US$198 million ), representing a 32.7% increase year-over-year and a 32.5% increase on a sequential basis.

Total revenues were RMB7.37 billion ( US$1.04 billion ), representing a 5.6% year-over-year decrease and a 6.7% increase on a sequential basis.

Revenues from music subscriptions were RMB2.25 billion ( US$316 million ), representing an increase of 18.3% year-over-year. Paying users reached 85.3 million, increasing by 19.8% year-over-year. On a sequential basis, the number of online music paying users grew by 2.6 million.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB1.06 billion ( US$149 million ) and Non-IFRS net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company[1] was RMB1.38 billion ( US$194 million ).

"As we are employing a balanced approach to grow paying users and ARPPU, revenues from online music services increased at a healthy pace in the third quarter, driven by year-over-year gains in subscriptions. Meanwhile, effective cost optimization measures and improved operating efficiency led to increased profitability amid challenging macro conditions this quarter," said Mr. Cussion Pang, Executive Chairman of TME. "Leveraging our dual engine content-and-platform strategy, we introduced more resources and optimized services to furnish music content creators and musicians with the tools they need and music lovers with the sounds and features they want. Each new element we offer drives the development of our business and the overall industry. Furthermore, completing our listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, in addition to our primary listing on the NYSE, demonstrates our commitment to protecting long-term value for shareholders. Also, as a token of confidence in our Company's bright future, as of the end of the third quarter, we had repurchased over $800 million of our stock, pursuant to the $1 billion share repurchase program we announced last year."

"Propelled by our innovative spirit, we introduced numerous immersive and connective product upgrades in the third quarter. Users now have even more unique ways to interact with our content and with one another as they listen, watch, sing and play," said Mr. Ross Liang, CEO of TME. "Today, we cater to more diverse music tastes and nuanced user demands than ever before. Improved experiences, together with more privileges, translate into new, attractive monetization opportunities for us to actively tap into, such as TME Live, TMELAND, Super VIP Membership, Artist Subscription and more. To supplement our expanding world of music content, we also introduced a number of tech-supported tools to facilitate long-form audio podcast creation. Our deepened connection with Tencent's broader ecosystem has continued to bolster our content production, promotion and monetization capabilities. Finally, developing music experiences with resounding positive influence is the backbone of our company. As we nurture these strengths, we continue to bring more social awareness and value to our music-empowered charity programs while supporting music and its evolution."

Recent Operational Highlights

TME's online music and social entertainment services key operating metrics[2]



3Q22 3Q21 YoY % Mobile MAU - online music (million) 587 636 (7.7 %) Mobile MAU - social entertainment (million) 155 205 (24.4 %) Paying users - online music (million) 85.3 71.2 19.8 % Paying users - social entertainment (million) 7.4 10.0 (26.0 %) Monthly ARPPU - online music (RMB) 8.8 8.9 (1.1 %) Monthly ARPPU - social entertainment (RMB) 177.3 163.9 8.2 %

Our content strategy continued to strengthen the scale, quality and appeal of our content offerings. Teamed up with YG Entertainment, Faye Wong , Roy Wang , Lay Zhang and others to provide our users with benefits in the 30-day head start period following the release of their new songs. Jay Chou's digital album "Greatest Works of Art" recorded sales of close to 7 million copies by the end of the third quarter. Cooperated with professional institutions and industry partners in the gaming, classical and electronic music verticals to enhance our reputation as the go-to destination.

Expanded the influence of our original works by bringing them to both domestic and overseas audiences. Notable examples in the third quarter included our musician Akini Jing's album Endless Farewell, which was recognized as the monthly pick by Pitchfork, a worldwide authority in music reviews, as well as a number of original singles that went viral on the internet and each raked in over 100 million streams, such as Heard from You by Dongran Yu.



Rolled out a patented voice synthesis technology, Lingyin Engine, to accelerate original content production through technological innovations. Developed the synthetic voices in memory of legendary artists such as Teresa Teng and Anita Mui , and created an AI singer lineup with the voices of trending stars such as Yang Chaoyue, among others. As of the end of the third quarter, we have launched over 1,000 songs with AI synthetic voices.

Empowered over 350,000 independent musicians in the third quarter to help create, distribute and monetize their music content.



Scaled up online and offline support during the third quarter to introduce new features such as "TME Artists' Albums" which helps musicians release digital albums and brings them income generated by their albums sales. Also recommended a diverse group of our musicians to various shows and events hosted by TME and sponsored by Sprite, SAIC Audi and JD, among others, to provide strong promotion and commercial resources, and in the meantime help advertisers raise the value and influence of their brands.

Hosted 32 online and offline performances in the third quarter by various A-list stars, including Han Hong and Wakin Chau .



Pioneered TME Live Moment's "Vote Your Encore," an interactive feature enabling fans to vote on a concert's closing song and engage more deeply with performances.



Our platform strategy creates an immersive, bonding experience for our users, highlighted by our four pillars of entertainment: listen, watch, sing and play.

Long-form Audio: We launched Shengbo, putting a one-stop audio creation assistant in our podcasters' pockets. We also enhanced our Text to Sound (TTS) technology to facilitate and supplement podcast content production.





Social responsibility is another fundamental part of our music ecosystem. On 99 Giving Day, we teamed up with artists including Mao Buyi and Tencent Charity to launch "Hear the Light of Music," a philanthropic album, and "Surprised by Music," a charity concert, to raise awareness and funds for environmental protection, as well as young and elderly groups in rural areas.

[1] Non-IFRS net profit and Non-IFRS net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was arrived at after excluding the combined effect of amortization of intangible assets and other assets arising from acquisitions, share-based compensation expenses, net losses/gains from investments and income tax effects. [2] For the definitions of the cited key operating metrics, please refer to the introduction section in the Company's 2021 20-F filed on April 26, 2022. The monthly ARPPU of social entertainment services is calculated based on revenues from social entertainment and others, including advertising services provided on our social entertainment platforms. Online music mobile MAUs for a given month refers to the sum of mobile MAUs of our music products, including QQ Music, Kugou Music and Kuwo Music, for that month; duplicate access to different services by the same device is not eliminated from the calculation.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by RMB440 million, or 5.6%, to RMB7.37 billion (US$1.04 billion) from RMB7.81 billion in the same period of 2021.

Revenues from online music services for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 18.8% to RMB3.43 billion ( US$482 million ) from RMB2.89 billion in the same period of 2021. The increase was driven by strong growth in music subscription revenues, supplemented by growth in revenues from sales of digital albums and advertising services, partially offset by a decrease in sublicensing revenues. Revenues from music subscriptions were RMB2.25 billion ( US$316 million ), representing growth of 18.3% compared to RMB1.90 billion in the same period of 2021, primarily due to an increase in the number of paying users by 19.8%. ARPPU remained stable at RMB8.8 this quarter compared to RMB8.9 in the third quarter of 2021 and improved by 3.5% sequentially, because we focused more intently on high-quality growth of our subscription revenue while maintaining a healthy ARPPU this year. The increase in revenues from sales of digital albums was mainly due to the launch of digital albums during the period. Moreover, revenues from advertising increased on both a year-over-year and sequential basis as we began to recover moderately from the impact of COVID-19 and offered more advertising formats to our customers. Sublicensing revenues decreased on a year-over-year basis due to restructuring of agreements with certain music labels.

Revenues from social entertainment services and others for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 20.0% to RMB3.94 billion ( US$553 million ) from RMB4.92 billion in the same period of 2021. On a year-over-year basis, ARPPU increased by 8.2% in the third quarter of 2022, while paying users of social entertainment services decreased by 26.0%. The decrease was mainly due to the impact of the evolving macro environment and increased competition from other platforms.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 9.7% to RMB4.96 billion (US$698 million) from RMB5.50 billion in the same period of 2021. The declined revenues from social entertainment services led to the decrease in revenue sharing fees, which was the primary reason for the overall decrease in cost of revenues on a year-over-year basis.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 4.1% to RMB2.40 billion (US$338 million) from RMB2.31 billion in the same period of 2021. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 3.0% to 32.6% from 29.6% in the same period of 2021. This increase in gross margin was primarily due to our effective control of content costs including revenue sharing fees for our live streaming business, as well as improved operational cost efficiencies and the increase in revenues from advertising services and sales of digital albums.

Operating Expenses for the Period

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 12.3% to RMB1.44 billion (US$202 million) from RMB1.64 billion in the same period of 2021. Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased by 1.5% to 19.5% in the third quarter of 2022 from 21.0% in the same period of 2021. After excluding the impact from the expenses related to our secondary listing, operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues would have decreased by 2.1% year-over-year.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB245 million ( US$34 million ), representing a decrease of 58.3% year-over-year from RMB587 million in the same period of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to effective control over marketing expenses and optimization of the overall promotion structure to improve operating efficiency. Our selling and marketing expenses continuously decreased during this year as we reduced the marketing spending on user acquisition and remained more focused on paying user growth.

General and administrative expenses were RMB1.19 billion ( US$168 million ), representing an increase of 13.4% year-over-year from RMB1.05 billion in the same period of 2021. After excluding the impact from the expenses related to our secondary listing, general and administrative expenses would have increased by 9.2% year-over-year. The increase was mainly due to increased investment in research and development.

Operating Profit for the Period

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 37.2% to RMB1.26 billion (US$177 million) from RMB919 million in the same period of 2021, resulting from our improved gross profit and effective control over operational efficiency.

Income Tax Expenses

Effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2022 was 12.2%, compared to 11.5% in the same period of 2021. The increase in effective tax rate was mainly because some of our entities were entitled to different tax benefits in 2021 and 2022.

Net Profit and Non-IFRS Net Profit for the Period

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 43.4% to RMB1.06 billion (US$149 million) from RMB740 million in the same period of 2021. Non-IFRS net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 35.9% to RMB1.38 billion (US$194 million) from RMB1.02 billion in the same period of 2021. Please refer to the section in this press release titled "Non-IFRS Financial Measure" for details.

Earnings per ADS

Basic and diluted earnings per American Depositary Shares ("ADS") were RMB0.67 (US$0.09) and RMB0.66(US$0.09), respectively, for the third quarter of 2022. Non-IFRS basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB0.87 (US$0.12) and RMB0.86 (US$0.12), respectively, for the third quarter of 2022. During the third quarter of 2022, the Company had weighted averages of 1.59 billion basic and 1.60 billion diluted ADSs outstanding, respectively. Each ADS represents two of the Company's Class A ordinary shares.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, Term Deposits and Short-term Investments

As of September 30, 2022, the combined balance of the Company's cash, cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments amounted to RMB25.45 billion (US$3.58 billion), compared to RMB25.80 billion as of June 30, 2022. Such combined balance was also affected by the change in the exchange rate of RMB to USD at different balance sheet dates. The exchange rate was 7.1135 to 1 on September 30, 2022.

Share Repurchase Program

Pursuant to the US$1 billion 2021 Share Repurchase Program announced on March 28, 2021, as of September 30, 2022, we had repurchased approximately 114.0 million ADSs from the open market with cash for a total consideration of approximately US$860 million.

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

































Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30





2021

2022

2021

2022





RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited





(in millions, except per share data)

(in millions, except per share data) Revenues

























Online music services



2,888

3,430

482

8,587

8,924

1,255 Social entertainment services and others



4,917

3,935

553

15,050

11,990

1,686





7,805

7,365

1,035

23,637

20,914

2,940 Cost of revenues



(5,496)

(4,962)

(698)

(16,425)

(14,588)

(2,051) Gross profit



2,309

2,403

338

7,212

6,326

889



























Selling and marketing expenses



(587)

(245)

(34)

(1,928)

(878)

(123) General and administrative expenses



(1,051)

(1,192)

(168)

(2,942)

(3,318)

(466) Total operating expenses



(1,638)

(1,437)

(202)

(4,870)

(4,196)

(590) Interest income



131

186

26

408

487

68 Other gains, net



117

109

15

368

438

62 Operating profit



919

1,261

177

3,118

3,055

429



























Share of net profit/(loss) of investments accounted for

using equity method



1

8

1

(48)

22

3 Finance cost



(30)

(24)

(3)

(90)

(77)

(11) Profit before income tax



890

1,245

175

2,980

3,000

422



























Income tax expense



(102)

(152)

(21)

(342)

(366)

(51) Profit for the period



788

1,093

154

2,638

2,634

370



























Attributable to:

























Equity holders of the Company



740

1,061

149

2,493

2,526

355 Non-controlling interests



48

32

4

145

108

15



























Earnings per share for Class A and Class

B ordinary shares

























Basic



0.22

0.33

0.05

0.75

0.78

0.11 Diluted



0.22

0.33

0.05

0.74

0.78

0.11



























Earnings per ADS (2 Class A shares

equal to 1 ADS)

























Basic



0.45

0.67

0.09

1.50

1.57

0.22 Diluted



0.44

0.66

0.09

1.47

1.55

0.22



























Shares used in earnings per Class A and

Class B ordinary share computation:

























Basic



3,305,669,441

3,176,110,236

3,176,110,236

3,334,040,031

3,224,870,392

3,224,870,392 Diluted



3,337,499,968

3,206,799,580

3,206,799,580

3,382,627,682

3,255,991,564

3,255,991,564



























ADS used in earnings per ADS

computation

























Basic



1,652,834,720

1,588,055,118

1,588,055,118

1,667,020,016

1,612,435,196

1,612,435,196 Diluted



1,668,749,984

1,603,399,790

1,603,399,790

1,691,313,841

1,627,995,782

1,627,995,782

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP UNAUDITED NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE

































Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30





2021

2022

2021

2022





RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$





(in millions, except per share data)

(in millions, except per share data) Profit for the period



788

1,093

154

2,638

2,634

370 Adjustments:

























Amortization of intangible and other assets arising

from acquisitions*



127

130

18

357

372

52 Share-based compensation



202

226

32

551

656

92 (Gains)/Losses from investments**



(21)

-

-

16

(141)

(20) Income tax effects***



(33)

(38)

(5)

(103)

(106)

(15) Non-IFRS Net Profit



1,063

1,411

198

3,459

3,415

480



























Attributable to:

























Equity holders of the Company



1,015

1,379

194

3,314

3,307

465 Non-controlling interests



48

32

4

145

108

15



























Earnings per share for Class A and Class B

ordinary shares

























Basic



0.31

0.43

0.06

0.99

1.03

0.14 Diluted



0.30

0.43

0.06

0.98

1.02

0.14



























Earnings per ADS (2 Class A shares equal to 1

ADS)

























Basic



0.61

0.87

0.12

1.99

2.05

0.29 Diluted



0.61

0.86

0.12

1.96

2.03

0.29



























Shares used in earnings per Class A and

Class B ordinary share computation:

























Basic



3,305,669,441

3,176,110,236

3,176,110,236

3,334,040,031

3,224,870,392

3,224,870,392 Diluted



3,337,499,968

3,206,799,580

3,206,799,580

3,382,627,682

3,255,991,564

3,255,991,564



























ADS used in earnings per ADS computation

























Basic



1,652,834,720

1,588,055,118

1,588,055,118

1,667,020,016

1,612,435,196

1,612,435,196 Diluted



1,668,749,984

1,603,399,790

1,603,399,790

1,691,313,841

1,627,995,782

1,627,995,782















































































































* Represents the amortization of identifiable assets, including intangible assets and prepayments for music content, resulting from acquisitions ** Including the net losses/gains on deemed disposals/disposals of investments, fair value changes arising from investments, impairment provision of investments and other expenses in relation to equity transactions of investments *** Represents the income tax effects of Non-IFRS adjustments

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

















As at December 31, 2021

As at September 30, 2022



RMB

RMB

US$



Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited



(in millions) ASSETS











Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment

243

289

41 Land use rights

1,495

2,499

351 Right-of-use assets

283

435

61 Intangible assets

2,829

2,491

350 Goodwill

19,121

19,493

2,740 Investments accounted for using equity method

3,599

4,386

617 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive

income 7,302

3,172

446 Other investments

199

299

42 Prepayments, deposits and other assets

743

659

93 Deferred tax assets

346

392

55 Term deposits

4,303

6,570

924



40,463

40,685

5,719













Current assets











Inventories

24

20

3 Accounts receivable

3,610

2,916

410 Prepayments, deposits and other assets

2,731

4,221

593 Other investments

37

37

5 Short-term investments

1,029

-

- Term deposits

12,769

10,294

1,447 Cash and cash equivalents

6,591

8,582

1,206



26,791

26,070

3,665













Total assets

67,254

66,755

9,384



























EQUITY











Equity attributable to equity holders of the

Company











Share capital

2

2

0 Additional paid-in capital

36,238

36,493

5,130 Shares held for share award schemes

(183)

(200)

(28) Treasury shares

(3,660)

(5,445)

(765) Other reserves

3,726

5,404

760 Retained earnings

14,194

10,970

1,542



50,317

47,224

6,639 Non-controlling interests

738

1,070

150













Total equity

51,055

48,294

6,789













LIABILITIES











Non-current liabilities











Notes payables

5,062

5,641

793 Accounts payable

93

-

- Other payables and other liabilities

32

6

1 Deferred tax liabilities

271

219

31 Lease liabilities

205

349

49 Deferred revenue

86

108

15



5,749

6,323

889













Current liabilities











Accounts payable

4,329

4,838

680 Other payables and other liabilities

3,832

4,490

631 Current tax liabilities

363

476

67 Lease liabilities

92

99

14 Deferred revenue

1,834

2,235

314



10,450

12,138

1,706













Total liabilities

16,199

18,461

2,595













Total equity and liabilities

67,254

66,755

9,384

TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





























Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30



2021

2022





2021

2022



RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$



Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited



(in millions)

(in millions)

























Net cash provided by operating activities

1,595

1,252

176

4,417

4,987

701 Net cash used in investing activities

(1,692)

(1,243)

(175)

(6,995)

(338)

(48) Net cash used in financing activities

(1,651)

(1,668)

(234)

(3,424)

(3,036)

(427) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(1,748)

(1,659)

(233)

(6,002)

1,613

227 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

6,822

10,044

1,412

11,128

6,591

927 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents

4

197

28

(48)

378

53 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

5,078

8,582

1,206

5,078

8,582

1,206

