BioT Medical and NTT DATA Announce Strategic Agreement to make Hospital Care at Home a Reality

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioT Medical, a company providing a validated cloud-native platform for building new care models based on Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) medical devices - in a day instead of years, announced a strategic agreement with NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader. Learn more about how this alliance will benefit clients today at the HLTH conference, booth #2854 - 20, located in the Israeli pavilion.

In the last year, Hospital at Home initiatives transitioned from a highly sought-after vision to real-world projects in a growing number of hospitals. The NTT DATA and BioT agreement brings together two leaders in their fields to offer a comprehensive platform for the activities required for in-home patient services.

The partnership enables health systems to overcome the six primary challenges associated with a Hospital at Home service: clinical, regulatory, financial, staffing, social and technological.

NTT DATA's patient and provider experience capabilities combined with BioT's NoCode capabilities to integrate and easily manage any medical device or sensor generate a complete solution covering the six challenges from all angles. The platform allows for unprecedented quality of care to patients, at minimal burden to clinicians, and addresses the required cyber, privacy, and quality regulations for medical devices.

One of the key technological challenges to moving care out of the traditional setting and into the home is the need to monitor the patient in the same way as he or she is monitored in the hospital. This requires devices and sensors that can be deployed remotely and managed virtually to ensure providers have clear and timely visibility to patient data. NTT DATA has aligned with BioT due to their ability to engage and maintain a wide array of devices including those that are FDA certified. This ability to support and maintain a range of devices provides a mechanism by which NTT DATA can enable its health system clients to orchestrate the patient and provider experience via a comprehensive device and sensor management-enabled care setting at home.

"Moving care into the home is a complex process, where diverse remote monitoring and therapeutic medical devices are fundamental building blocks," said Richard Swafford, PhD., Industry Consulting Director, NTT DATA Services. "While many companies support traditional IoT devices (smart watches, etc), BioT is unique in the marketplace as a one-stop shop for virtually any type of FDA approved device. Together, we are able to extend the continuum of care, allowing patients the opportunity to be served in the most convenient and potentially safest place for them - their home."

"Post covid-19, remote patient care is preferable to in-hospital care, and I believe this can become the new normal within a decade if, and only if, the MedTech industry joins forces." said Daniel Adler, Co-Founder & CEO, BioT Medical. "NTT DATA has developed the first orchestration engine that truly covers all bases for Hospital at Home. BioT is proud to take part and accelerate NTT DATA's journey towards this noble cause, enable its global reach and ease the ongoing "headaches" due to the ever-changing landscape of cyber threats, privacy regulations, and cloud infrastructures."

About BioT

BioT provides a validated platform for building cloud-native medical devices. These devices rely heavily on the cloud so it becomes part of the regulated scope. It usually takes years to build such systems. With BioT it takes a day. BioT powers the clouds of dozens of manufacturers, from big enterprises to startups, across many clinical domains - cardiovascular, neurology, orthopedics, and many more. BioT's unique one day set-up is based on novel comprehensive and validated remote care modules that are easily configurable through a No Code interface, as well as an algorithm management system, allowing developers to easily extend the modules.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30 billion trusted global innovator of IT and business services. We help clients transform through business and technology consulting, industry and digital solutions, applications development and management, managed edge-to-cloud infrastructure services, BPO, systems integration and global data centers. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client service in over 80 countries. Visit nttdata.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

