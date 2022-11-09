PROBE TEST SOLUTIONS LIMITED (PTSL) ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THINKMEMS, EXTENDING PORTFOLIO TO OFFER INDUSTRY'S HIGHEST PERFORMANCE MEMS-BASED PROBE CARDS

Acquisition adds both high-frequency RF and fine-pitch technology to PTSL, enabling automotive radar and high-performance test applications.

GLASGOW, Scotland, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Probe Test Solutions Ltd (PTSL), headquartered in Glasgow Scotland, an established high-growth company and a world leader in delivering advanced ATE test hardware solutions, announces today that it has completed a transaction to acquire Dallas, Texas-based ThinkMEMS. ThinkMEMS is a provider of high-performance contactors and antennas for RF test applications, enabling direct signal path mmWave testing at frequencies up to and beyond 120Ghz.

ThinkMEMS offers unique process IP, combining the fabrication of microdevices and assembly of complex structures to generate functional devices with unmatched repeatability and signal isolation at these frequencies. ThinkMEMS solutions are already shipping in automotive radar test fixtures and other RF test applications of leading global test equipment OEMs. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"This acquisition follows quickly on our recently announced funding and supports our ambitious strategic growth plans. We see the acquisition as highly complementary to our existing Probe Card business and it will allow PTSL to address the adjacent high-frequency RF and fine pitch Probe-Card markets in a compelling way," said Jordan Mackellar CEO of PTSL. "PTSL will now offer an extremely differentiated competitive platform to our customers. By leveraging PTSL's market position, I am confident we can drive adoption of ThinkMEMS technology further into emerging markets," continued Mackellar.

"The ThinkMEMS technology is based on a highly innovative proprietary manufacturing process. Perfected over the years, it has allowed ThinkMEMS to demonstrate the highest performance signal integrity in the market today at frequencies over 100 GHz," stated Zine Boutaghou, CEO and founder of ThinkMEMS. "I am extremely proud of the ground-breaking performance we have achieved with this technology and look forward to becoming part of the PTSL team," added Boutaghou.

The recently established semiconductor team at Alexa-Capital of Mark Tyndall and Alex McCann, acted as financial advisors to PTSL.

About PTSL

Probe Test Solutions Limited (PTSL, founded in 2009, headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland) designs and manufactures probe cards and is one of the fastest growing Automated Test Equipment (ATE) suppliers in the semiconductor industry with an innovative product offering, experienced technical team, and a diverse customer base across the globe. https://probetestsolutions.com/

PTSL press contact:

Mark Tyndall

Phone: +49 (0)172 7226409

Email: press@probetestsolutions.com

