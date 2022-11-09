NET INCOME OF R$ 3.2 BILLION IN 3Q22 AN INCREASE OF 75.9% OVER 2Q22

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL ("CAIXA"), the largest Brazilian bank in number of clients, credit, digital accounts and savings deposits, announces its consolidated result for the third quarter result (3Q22).

HIGHLIGHTS:

I. Accounting Net Income of R$ 3.2 billion in 3Q22.

II. Highest quarterly volume in mortgage loan origination with R$ 48.2 billion, up by 25.6% YoY.

III. R$ 28.9 billion in mortgage loans with savings funds (SBPE), up by 19.3% YoY.

IV. R$ 19.3 billion in mortgage loans with worker's severance fund (FGTS), up by 36.5% YoY.

V. Balance of R$ 618.6 billion in the mortgage loan portfolio, up by 12.8% YoY.

VI. Balance of R$ 977.0 billion in the total loan portfolio, up by 16.0% YoY.

VII. Record in total loan origination with R$ 146.6 billion, up by 23.4% YoY.

VIII. R$ 94.0 billion in the balance of payroll-deductible loans, up by 19.4% YoY.

IX. R$ 12.9 billion in agro loans, up by 204.4% YoY.

X. Balance of R$ 40.3 billion in the agro loans portfolio, up by 227.4% YoY.

XI. CAIXA's assets totaled R$ 1.6 trillion, up by 5.1% compared to 3Q21.

XII. Net Equity of R$ 122.8 billion, up by 10.1% YoY.

XIII. Delinquency rate of 1.94%, down by 0.22 p.p. over 3Q21.

XIV. 92.5% of CAIXA's loans rated between AA-C, the best number ever achieved, demonstrating the portfolio quality.

XV. R$ 5.6 billion collected by CAIXA Lotteries in 3Q22, the highest collection in a quarter of the historical series, up by 20.9% over 3Q21.

XVI. Basel ratio of 18.4%, 6.9 p.p. higher than the regulatory minimum, and Tier 1 Capital of 15.2% in 3Q22.

XVII. R$ 74.5 billion in Social Benefits paid in 3Q22.

XVIII. 26.6 million accesses to the CAIXA pra elas space through the CAIXA Tem App and 7.9 million accesses on the official CAIXA pra elas website.

XIX. More than 100 thousand individual accounts were opened for the female public and 19.9 thousand accounts for Corporate Female Entrepreneurs in 3Q22.

WEBCAST FOR THE 3Q22 RESULTS: November 09, 2022, 8:00 a.m. (US EDT)

https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=293031ca-5e66-4d37-8350-1e871cc41912

3Q22 EARNINGS DOCUMENTS: earnings release, presentation and financial statements available at: https://ri.caixa.gov.br/en/

