The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) awards $50,000 in support of cardiac sarcoidosis

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is pleased to award Dr. Nabeel Hamzeh, Professor of Internal Medicine - Pulmonary, Critical Care and Occupational Medicine at The University of Iowa, funding for cardiac sarcoidosis research in the amount of $50,000. Dr. Hamzeh's innovative project, "Cardiac-Specific Cell Free DNA Biomarkers for Cardiac Sarcoidosis," aims to develop two promising cardiac-specific biomarkers reflective of ongoing granulomatous myocarditis.

This will yield learnings instrumental in improving and saving the lives of those impacted by cardiac sarcoidosis.

"Our sarcoidosis research group is honored and excited to receive the cardiac sarcoidosis grant award," says Dr. Hamzeh. "The grant will significantly augment our ongoing efforts to investigate the role of two novel biomarkers reflective of ongoing active myocarditis in cardiac sarcoidosis."

"FSR is thrilled to support this extraordinary project through our first-ever cardiac sarcoidosis-specific grant," says Mary McGowan, FSR's CEO. "We know this research will yield remarkable outcomes and learnings instrumental in improving and saving the lives of those impacted by cardiac sarcoidosis."

FSR is dedicated to accelerating sarcoidosis research through fellowships, small grants, large grants, and disease specific grants to advance sarcoidosis research and advance care for those living with sarcoidosis. FSR has provided a total of over $6 million dollars in funding in support of sarcoidosis research. To learn more about FSR's Research and Grant Programs, please visit: (https://www.stopsarcoidosis.org/fsr-grants/)

About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by the formation of granulomas—tiny clumps of inflammatory cells—in one or more organs of the body. Despite increasing advances in research, sarcoidosis remains difficult to diagnose with limited treatment options and no known cure. Approximately 175,000 people live with sarcoidosis in the United States.

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and to improving care for sarcoidosis patients through research, education, and support. For more information about FSR and to join our community, visit: stopsarcoidosis.org.

