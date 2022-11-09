Compliancy Group Urges Healthcare Organizations to Complete Their HIPAA Security Risk Assessments

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group reminds healthcare organizations of their obligation to complete their annual HIPAA security risk assessment.

HIPAA compliance largely depends on a HIPAA security risk assessment (SRA) . By completing a security risk assessment, healthcare organizations can be better prepared against cyberattacks and other security incidents. To meet HIPAA requirements, healthcare organizations must complete an SRA each year.

"The healthcare industry has become a prime target for hackers. With the threat growing yearly, healthcare organizations must be vigilant to secure patient information. The best way to do that is to conduct a security risk assessment to identify risks so that you can implement additional security measures to prevent incidents from occurring" - Marc Haskelson, CEO and President, Compliancy Group.

Not sure where to start? Compliancy Group has a series of educational materials to help organizations meet their HIPAA requirements. You can find eBooks, articles, and webinars that provide tips on meeting your annual SRA requirement.

