commonFont Named One of Outside's Best Places to Work

BOZEMAN, Mont., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Outside Magazine recognized commonFont as #36 on its 50 Best Places to Work in 2022 list. The announcement marks commonFont's fourth appearance on Outside's annual list of companies that lead in their commitment to employee experience.

A professional services firm grounded in service-oriented values, commonFont offers thoughtfully designed offices for in-person collaboration, and allows hybrid work to support flexible schedules. Paid service days, 10% employer 401(k) matching, and a flexible work environment stand out in the employee experience vision that landed commonFont on Outside's list. An open PTO policy and deep commitment to community engagement also factor into the award.

"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized by Outside Magazine for the fourth time," said commonFont CEO and Co-founder Abby Schlatter. "I'm incredibly proud of this team's accomplishments over the past year, and I'm excited to bring new teammates on board as we continue to grow."

Outside's Best Places to Work program lists companies that encourage their employees to live an active lifestyle and achieve a healthy work-life balance. Honorees are selected through a rigorous series of employer questionnaires and employee feedback on everything from leadership and satisfaction to company culture and benefits offerings.

Being named to Outside's list follows commonFont's recognition by Inc. as one of the nation's 5000 fastest-growing private companies for the fifth consecutive year this past August.

To see the full list of Outside's Best Places to Work honorees, visit https://www.outsideonline.com/culture/essays-culture/best-places-to-work-2022/

To learn more about commonFont and its professional services, visit https://www.commonfont.com/ . To learn more about career opportunities at commonFont, visit https://www.commonfont.com/careers/ .

About commonFont:

commonFont helps the world's top companies envision, implement, and manage leading Employee Experience (EX) and Customer Experience (CX) technologies like Qualtrics and Medallia through expert consulting and professional services. commonFont is on a mission to create exceptional experiences for clients, expansive opportunities for teammates, and enduring contributions for communities from our headquarters in Bozeman, Montana, and our east coast office in Providence, Rhode Island.

