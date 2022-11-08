ZANE SMITH WINS NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP - RTA OFFERS $38 gigFAST INTERNET FOR LIFE

HOUSTON and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Zane Smith #38 winning the 2022 NASCAR CAMPING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, RTA is offering $38 gigFAST INTERNET® for life.

There was no denying Smith and the FRM, Ford, MRC, Speedco, and RTA team their 2022 Championship this weekend in Phoenix. The team swept the weekend by winning the pole position, 1st stage, 2nd stage, race, and 2022 Championship.

Smith and the FRM team leveraged RTA's gigFAST INTERNET to help with their connectivity needs throughout the weekend.

"RTA has been an amazing partner and supporter of our race program all year" — Smith, 2022 NASCAR Champion.

"We are extremely excited for Zane and the entire FRM organization for this incredible accomplishment. We are very proud and honored to be one of their sponsors" — Donald Workman, Chairman RTA.

In celebration of an exceptional season and winning the 2022 Championship, RTA now offers a $38 gigFAST INTERNET plan for life. Visit www.rtatel.com and sign-up today for RTA gigFAST INTERNET.

About Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA)

RTA's gigFAST NETWORK™ is comprised of 13,000 Fiber route miles and provides affordable internet connectivity to rural America; enabling rural internet providers, businesses, and residents gigFAST INTERNET™ for their entertainment, e-learning, telemedicine, and telework. Visit us at https://www.rtatel.com

About Zane Smith

Zane Smith, 2022 NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES CHAMPION and regular season points champion. Zane began his racing career at 3 years old. He has more than 100 wins to his name stretching from Karts to Legends cars to Super Late Models and now the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Zane is from Huntington Beach, CA and now resides in Mooresville, NC. https://zanesmithracing.com/

About Frontrow Motorsports (FRM)

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. https://www.teamfrm.com/

$38 for life Internet offer applies to new subscribers only who sign up for the MINIgig plan through Dec 31st. RTA's is also offering the SUPERgig for $68 and the GALACTICgig for $98. Limited terms and conditions apply.

