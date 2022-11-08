V2X Reports Strong Third Quarter 2022 Results

On July 5, 2022 ("Closing Date"), Vectrus, Inc. ("Vectrus") completed its merger ("the Merger") with Vertex Aerospace Services Holding Corp. ("Vertex"), thereby forming V2X, Inc. Third quarter "reported results" reflect the contributions of Vectrus from July 1, 2022, through September 30, 2022 and Vertex from the Closing Date through September 30, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Comparisons to historical periods are relative to legacy Vectrus results, unless otherwise noted.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Solid third quarter revenue of $958.2 million ; Pro forma revenue of $961.3 million , +10% y/y

Reported operating income (inclusive of Merger related costs) of $4.5 million ; Adjusted operating income 1 of $73.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $79.0 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin 1 of 8.2%

Third quarter diluted EPS of ($0.56) ; Adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $1.33

Strong third quarter operating cash flow of $80.1 million ; Adjusted operating cash flow 1 of $121.2 million

Reduced net debt by $87 million dollars or 7% since the Merger closed on July 5, 2022

Guidance: Raising guidance mid-point for revenue, adjusted EBITDA1, and adjusted operating cash flow1

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) announced third quarter 2022 financial results. "I'm pleased to report a strong start for V2X with third quarter results that demonstrate our ability to grow, generate substantial cash flow, and increase value for shareholders," said Chuck Prow, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. "Our adjusted operating cash flow1 of $121 million in the quarter was significant and highlights the robust cash generative nature of our business. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 8.2%, which was driven by our teams' successful efforts in delivering solid performance that was also ahead of schedule. We also continue to make significant progress on integration milestones and remain on track to deliver our previously communicated cost synergies. Based on our current momentum, significant progress on integration, and third quarter performance, we are increasing the mid-point of our guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA1 and adjusted operating cash flow1. I'd like to thank all of our employees for their focus on delivering results and achieving significant progress on integration, while providing high quality uninterrupted service and support to our clients."

Mr. Prow continued, "We remain excited about the potential opportunities that lie ahead for V2X to lead in the converged environment. The key metrics and leading indicators of our business remain strong. Recent wins have driven our total backlog to $13 billion, which represents over three times V2X's annualized revenue, providing substantial visibility. Additionally, the company does not currently have any contracts that generate more than two percent of revenue up for recompete for at least the next two and half years. With limited recompetes and solid revenue visibility, V2X is focusing on capturing new opportunities and contract expansion. Our $20 billion combined pipeline of new business currently submitted and / or expected to be submitted over the next twelve months provides additional opportunity to further grow the business. Furthermore, V2X has identified revenue synergies that are incremental to our current pipeline that are currently being assessed for resource allocation and pursuit. In aggregate, we believe V2X is well positioned to create additional value for our stakeholders."

Third Quarter Results

Third quarter 2022 revenue of $958.2 million ; Pro forma revenue of $961.3 million

Operating income of $4.5 million , or 0.5% margin, including Merger and integration related costs of $44.9 million and amortization of acquired intangible assets of $24.2 million

Adjusted operating income 1 of $73.6 million or 7.7% adjusted operating margin 1

Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the quarter of $79.0 million with an 8.2% adjusted EBITDA margin 1

Diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2022 of ($0.56) and includes Merger and integration related costs

Adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $1.33 in the quarter

Operating cash flow for the quarter of $80.1 million

Adjusted operating cash flow 1 for the quarter of $121.2 million (excluding Merger related payments)

Net debt on September 30, 2022 , of $1,220.7 million , representing an $87 million decrease from the closing on July 5, 2022

The Company was undrawn on its revolver at quarter end

Total backlog as of September 30, 2022 of $12.7 billion

"Our third quarter financial results were strong and a great start for V2X," said Susan Lynch, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Pro forma revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $961.3 million. Pro forma revenue takes into consideration the four days of our third quarter where Vertex was not part of V2X. Organic revenue growth was 10% for legacy Vectrus and was driven by continued strong performance on LOGCAP V, growth associated with the Fort Benning Eagle contract award and volume associated with rapid response and contingency efforts in Europe as well as INDOPACOM. Organic revenue from INDOPACOM increased 113% year-over-year, a noteworthy achievement especially given the revenue contribution from the Pacific Defender exercise during the prior year period. Total topline expansion was driven by the Merger with Vertex on July 5, 2022, which includes the ramp of new business including the E-6B, Advanced Helicopter Training System, Navy Test Wing Atlantic, and Global Strike programs."

Ms. Lynch continued, "Our strong performance coupled with a focus on cash collections and process improvement in the quarter yielded strong results with significant cash generated from operating activities of $80.1 million. Excluding Merger related payments of $41.1 million, adjusted operating cash flow1 in the quarter was $121.2 million. This solid performance resulted in a $87.0 million dollar or 7% reduction in the company's net debt since the Merger Closing Date, which exemplifies V2X's ability to generate strong cash flow with low capital requirements. Total consolidated indebtedness to EBITDA1 (total leverage ratio) was 3.7x, a 0.3x improvement from Merger close. Importantly, we have been able to reduce our leverage ahead of plan, which was previously expected to be 3.7x by the end of this year. We anticipate our net debt will show further improvement in Q4 2022."

Guidance

Ms. Lynch concluded, "Given our current momentum, significant progress on integration, and third quarter performance, we are increasing the mid-point of the second half 2022 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA1 and adjusted operating cash flow1."

Guidance for the second half (2H) 2022 is as follows:

$ millions, except for EBITDA margins and per share amounts V2X 2H 2022 Guidance

(previous) V2X 2H 2022 Guidance

(current) Revenue $1,900 to $1,940 $1,920 to $1,940 Adjusted EBITDA1 $140 to $150 $145 to $150 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1 $1.94 to $2.19 $2.14 to $2.28 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Excluding M&A Costs $130 to $150 $140 to $150

Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. U.S.-based participants may dial in to the conference call at 877-506-6380, while international participants may dial 412-542-4198. A live webcast of the conference call as well as an accompanying slide presentation will be available here: https://app.webinar.net/anKV0d7G8Q9.

A replay of the conference call will be posted on the V2X website shortly after completion of the call and will be available for one year. A telephonic replay will also be available through November 22, 2022, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with passcode 10171765.

Presentation slides that will be used in conjunction with the conference call will also be made available online in advance at https://investors.vectrus.com/. V2X recognizes its website as a key channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information to comply with its obligations under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation FD.

Footnotes:

1 See "Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for descriptions and reconciliations.

About V2X

V2X is a leading provider of critical mission solutions and support to defense clients globally, formed by the 2022 Merger of Vectrus and Vertex to build on more than 120 combined years of successful mission support. The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 14,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation, to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"): Certain material presented herein includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Act. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all the statements and items listed under "Guidance" above and other assumptions contained therein for purposes of such guidance, other statements about our 2022 performance outlook, five-year growth plan, revenue, DSO, contract opportunities, the potential impact of COVID-19, and any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "potential," "continue" or similar terminology. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company based on information currently available to management.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside our management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

V2X, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

October 1,

September 30,

October 1, (In thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue

$958,156

$459,408

$1,912,693

$1,364,257 Cost of revenue

861,073

418,900

1,733,654

1,235,209 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

92,596

27,618

154,295

77,045 Operating income

4,487

12,890

24,744

52,003 Interest expense, net

(27,265)

(1,955)

(30,908)

(6,140) (Loss) income from operations before income

taxes

(22,778)

10,935

(6,164)

45,863 Income tax (benefit) expense

(5,739)

677

(2,453)

7,623 Net income (loss)

$(17,039)

$10,258

$(3,711)

$38,240

















Earnings per share















Basic

$ (0.57)

$ 0.87

$ (0.21)

$ 3.27 Diluted

$ (0.56)

$ 0.87

$ (0.21)

$ 3.23 Weighted average common shares

outstanding - basic

29,830

11,726

17,806

11,696 Weighted average common shares

outstanding - diluted

30,172

11,849

18,020

11,830

V2X, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





September 30,

December 31, (In thousands, except per share information)

2022

2021 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 144,061

$ 38,513 Restricted cash

3,312

— Receivables

690,943

348,605 Prepaid expenses

74,483

21,160 Other current assets

12,398

15,062 Total current assets

925,197

423,340 Property, plant, and equipment, net

75,960

23,758 Goodwill

1,537,710

321,734 Intangible assets, net

559,985

66,582 Right-of-use assets

51,968

43,651 Other non-current assets

17,632

10,394 Total non-current assets

2,243,255

466,119 Total Assets

$ 3,168,452

$ 889,459 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 385,936

$ 212,533 Compensation and other employee benefits

147,870

80,284 Short-term debt

11,850

10,400 Other accrued liabilities

172,027

55,031 Total current liabilities

717,683

358,248 Long-term debt, net

1,286,985

94,246 Deferred tax liability

50,249

32,214 Operating lease liability

40,234

34,536 Other non-current liabilities

84,918

20,128 Total non-current liabilities

1,462,386

181,124 Total liabilities

2,180,069

539,372 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)







Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding

—

— Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 30,460 and 11,738 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively

305

117 Additional paid in capital

735,357

88,116 Retained earnings

264,042

267,754 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,321)

(5,900) Total shareholders' equity

988,383

350,087 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,168,452

$ 889,459

V2X, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





Nine Months Ended



September 30,

October 1, (In thousands)

2022

2021 Operating activities







Net (loss) income

$ (3,711)

$ 38,240 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by

operating activities: Depreciation expense

8,663

4,788 Amortization of intangible assets

28,597

7,521 Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

59

65 Stock-based compensation

18,800

6,927 Amortization of debt issuance costs

3,903

689 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Receivables

(1,676)

(22,835) Prepaid expenses

(3,442)

(15,625) Other assets

1,119

(118) Accounts payable

50,210

55,653 Deferred taxes

(151)

780 Compensation and other employee benefits

21,200

(5,737) Other liabilities

(23,803)

(16,970) Net cash provided by operating activities

99,768

53,378 Investing activities







Purchases of capital assets

(8,231)

(7,650) Proceeds from the disposition of assets

20

16 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

194,431

262 Contribution to joint venture

—

(2,496) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

186,220

(9,868) Financing activities







Repayments of long-term debt

(58,363)

(6,000) Proceeds from revolver

392,000

352,000 Repayments of revolver

(495,000)

(397,000) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

370

114 Payment of debt issuance costs

(2,324)

(17) Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation

(1,934)

(2,317) Net cash used in financing activities

(165,251)

(53,220) Exchange rate effect on cash

(11,877)

(2,784) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

108,860

(12,494) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year

38,513

68,727 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period

$ 147,373

$ 56,232









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Interest paid

$ 27,035

$ 4,706 Income taxes paid

$ 10,344

$ 9,068 Non-cash investing activities:







Purchase of capital assets on account

$ 438

$ 480 Common stock issued for business acquisition

$ 630,636

$ —

Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures

The primary financial performance measures we use to manage our business and monitor results of operations are revenue trends and operating income trends. Management believes that these financial performance measures are the primary drivers for our earnings and net cash from operating activities. Management evaluates its contracts and business performance by focusing on revenue, operating income, and operating margin. Operating income represents revenue less both cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Cost of revenue consists of labor, subcontracting costs, materials, and an allocation of indirect costs, which includes service center transaction costs. SG&A expenses consist of indirect labor costs (including wages and salaries for executives and administrative personnel), bid and proposal expenses and other general and administrative expenses not allocated to cost of revenue. We define operating margin as operating income divided by revenue.

We manage the nature and amount of costs at the program level, which forms the basis for estimating our total costs and profitability. This is consistent with our approach for managing our business, which begins with management's assessing the bidding opportunity for each contract and then managing contract profitability throughout the performance period.

In addition to the key performance measures discussed above, we consider adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted operating cash flow, and organic revenue to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives. We provide this information to our investors in our earnings releases, presentations, and other disclosures.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted operating cash flow, and organic revenue, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for operating income, operating margin, net income, and diluted earnings per share as determined in accordance with GAAP. Definitions and reconciliations of these items are provided below.

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A, integration and related costs, LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.

Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by revenue.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A, integration and related costs, LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets and amortization of debt issuance costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

EBITDA is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A, integration and related costs, LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.

EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (or used in) operating activities adjusted to exclude infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A payments and related costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures















($K, except per share

data)

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2022

M&A,

Integration

and Related

Costs

Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible Assets

Amortization

of Debt

Issuance Costs

Prior

Years' Tax

Credits

and Other

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2022 -

Adjusted

























Revenue

$ 958,156

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 958,156

























Operating income

$ 4,487

$ 44,926

$ 24,174

$ —

$ —

$ 73,587 Operating margin

0.5 %

















7.7 %

























Interest expense, net

$ (27,265)

$ —

$ —

$ 3,515

$ —

$ (23,750)

























(Loss) income from

operations before income

taxes

$ (22,778)

$ 44,926

$ 24,174

$ 3,515

$ —

$ 49,837

























Income tax (benefit)

expense

$ (5,739)

$ 9,624

$ 5,070

$ 678

$ —

$ 9,633 Income tax rate

25.2 %

















19.3 %

























Net (loss) income

$ (17,039)

$ 35,302

$ 19,104

$ 2,837

$ —

$ 40,204

























Weighted average

common shares

outstanding, diluted

30,172

















30,172

























Diluted (loss) earnings

per share

$ (0.56)

$ 1.17

$ 0.63

$ 0.09

$ —

$ 1.33

























Non-GAAP Financial Measures



















($K)

Three Months

Ended September 30, 2022

M&A,

Integration

and Related

Costs

Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible Assets

Amortization

of Debt

Issuance

Costs

Prior

Years' Tax

Credits

and Other

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2022 -

Adjusted Operating Income

$ 4,487

$ 44,926

$ 24,174

$ —

$ —

$ 73,587

























Add:























Depreciation and

amortization

$ 29,599

$ —

$ (24,174)

$ —

$ —

$ 5,425

























EBITDA

$ 34,086

$ 44,926

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 79,012 EBITDA Margin

3.6 %

















8.2 %





























Non-GAAP Financial Measures















($K, except per share

data)

Three Months

Ended October

1, 2021

M&A,

Integration and Related

Costs

Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible

Assets

Amortization

of Debt

Issuance

Costs

Prior

Years' Tax

Credits

and Other

Three Months

Ended October 1,

2021 -

Adjusted

























Revenue

$ 459,408

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 459,408

























Operating income

$ 12,890

$ 3,284

$ 2,630

$ —

$ 10

$ 18,814 Operating margin

2.8 %

















4.1 %

























Interest expense, net

$ (1,955)

$ —

$ —

$ 226

$ —

$ (1,729)

























(Loss) income from

operations before income

taxes

$ 10,935

$ 3,284

$ 2,630

$ 226

$ 10

$ 17,085

























Income tax (benefit)

expense

$ 677

$ 546

$ 437

$ 43

$ 1,526

$ 3,229 Income tax rate

6.2 %

















18.9 %

























Net (loss) income

$ 10,258

$ 2,738

$ 2,193

$ 183

$ (1,516)

$ 13,856

























Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

11,849

















11,849

























Diluted (loss) earnings per share

$ 0.87

$ 0.23

$ 0.19

$ 0.02

$ (0.13)

$ 1.17

























Non-GAAP Financial Measures



















($K)

Three Months

Ended October

1, 2021

M&A,

Integration

and Related Costs

Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible

Assets

Amortization

of Debt

Issuance

Costs

Prior

Years' Tax

Credits

and Other

Three Months Ended October 1, 2021 - Adjusted Operating Income

$ 12,890

$ 3,284

$ 2,630

$ —

$ 10

$ 18,814

























Add:























Depreciation and

amortization

$ 4,320

$ —

$ (2,630)

$ —

$ —

$ 1,690

























EBITDA

$ 17,210

$ 3,284

$ —

$ —

$ 10

$ 20,504 EBITDA Margin

3.7 %

















4.5 %





























SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Revenue by client branch, contract type, contract relationship, and geographic region for the periods presented below was as follows:

Revenue by Client



































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,





October 1,





September 30,





October 1,



(In thousands)

2022

%

2021

%

2022

%

2021

% Army

$ 352,923

37 %

$ 304,341

66 %

$ 959,792

50 %

$ 869,690

64 % Navy

270,071

28 %

52,556

11 %

410,173

22 %

165,391

12 % Air Force

165,085

17 %

63,569

14 %

295,015

15 %

207,565

15 % Other

170,077

18 %

38,942

9 %

247,713

13 %

121,611

9 % Total revenue

$ 958,156





$ 459,408





$ 1,912,693





$ 1,364,257





































Revenue by Contract Type



































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,





October 1,





September 30,





October 1,



(In thousands)

2022

%

2021

%

2022

%

2021

% Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable

$ 505,743

53 %

$ 338,007

74 %

$ 1,172,397

61 %

$ 972,426

72 % Firm-fixed-price

416,618

43 %

105,619

23 %

672,970

35 %

345,792

25 % Time and material

35,795

4 %

15,782

3 %

67,326

4 %

46,039

3 % Total revenue

$ 958,156





$ 459,408





$ 1,912,693





$ 1,364,257





































Revenue by Contract Relationship



































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,





October 1,





September 30,





October 1,



(In thousands)

2022

%

2021

%

2022

%

2021

% Prime contractor

$ 886,415

93 %

$ 429,370

93 %

$ 1,781,961

93 %

$ 1,272,671

93 % Subcontractor

71,741

7 %

30,038

7 %

130,732

7 %

91,586

7 % Total revenue

$ 958,156





$ 459,408





$ 1,912,693





$ 1,364,257





































Revenue by Geographic Region



































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,





October 1,





September 30,





October 1,



(In thousands)

2022

%

2021

%

2022

%

2021

% United States

$ 582,817

61 %

$ 139,357

30 %

$ 908,271

47 %

$ 435,717

32 % Middle East

261,997

27 %

263,257

57 %

747,310

39 %

761,758

56 % Europe

62,669

7 %

34,902

8 %

143,847

8 %

111,604

8 % Asia

50,673

5 %

21,8924

5 %

113,265

6 %

55,178

4 % Total revenue

$ 958,156





$ 459,408





$ 1,912,693





$ 1,364,257





