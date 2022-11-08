SB22 Announces Partnership with Bay City Ventures to Offer Free to Play Engagement Solutions in Japan

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SB22, an innovative sports betting and gaming software development company with multiple industry-first solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Bay City Ventures, a leading Japan-based gaming firm.

It was eye opening to see what SB22 has to offer globally and specifically in Japan -Joji Kokuryo, Bay City Ventures

The partnership expands SB22's reach into the significant Japanese gaming market to offer the company's solutions including its recently GLI-33 certified Fi22 platform and its VR22 immersive betting platform for Free to Play initially and Real Money Gaming once regulated.

As part of the partnership, Bay City Ventures will provide distribution, business development, and advisory services. The companies will also jointly identify new opportunities to expand the VR22 application to other verticals including live events and the tourism industry using SB22's intuitive interactive capabilities.

Vik Shrestha, Chief Commercial Officer of SB22, said, "Bay City Ventures is an ideal strategic partner for SB22 as we look to offer a next generation Free to Play engagement solution built on top of our enterprise platform. We are excited to tailor our solution for the Japanese market and expand internationally."

"SB22 has proven their ability to develop innovative technology that places the user experience at the forefront," said Joji Kokuryo, Managing Director of Bay City Ventures. "After receiving a demo of their tech at G2E Las Vegas, it was eye opening to see the tremendous amount of potential the company has to offer globally and specifically in Japan."

Steve Laity, VP of Strategy of SB22, added, "With the expected opening of integrated resorts in Japan, there is an incredible opportunity for operators to start building a valuable customer database and engage in meaningful ways. Additionally, using our GLI-certified Fi22 platform for Free to Play gaming will ensure a smooth transition to Real Money Gaming in the future."

SB22 has created the only truly next generation sports betting, iGaming and free-to-play platform, uniquely built to GLI standards and designed for the US market specifically. It's modern, scalable and modular, with all its functionality, including its proprietary PAM, completely integrated from the ground up. SB22 is the first mobile-centric, iOS-native, fully automated, cloud capable, and VR/AR-ready tech platform in the sports betting industry.

