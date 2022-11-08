Keen Wealth Advisors Supports Angel Flight Central's "Wine Flight Gala" as Presenting Sponsor

Life-impacting organization holds annual fundraiser in Kansas City this month

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keen Wealth Advisors , an independently owned financial advisory firm based in Overland Park, Kansas, will sponsor again this year the Angel Flight Central Gala on Friday, November 18, 2022. The gala, which will be held at the Muehlebach Hotel at Kansas City Marriott Downtown, is expected to raise over $220,000 too support Angel Flight Central's mission. Angel Flight Central (AFC) serves people in need by arranging charitable flights for access to health care or other humanitarian purposes in the Central American states.

Keen Wealth Advisors logo (PRNewswire)

Angel Flight Central alleviates burden of long-distance medical travel for what is often lifesaving care.

Bill Keen, CRPC®, founder and CEO of Keen Wealth Advisors, serves as a volunteer pilot and longtime board member of AFC. As a volunteer, Keen works closely with key personnel in the organization. His wife Carissa Keen also takes a leading role in the organization. This year the couple is serving as co-event committee chairs. Once again this year, Keen Wealth Advisors took a leading role in supporting the gala as the "presenting sponsor." The firm has made a total donation of $100,000 since 2021.

"We are honored to be a part of this wonderful, life-impacting organization," said Keen. "Credit goes to the leadership and many volunteers of Angel Flight Central, as well as my entire team at Keen Wealth Advisors who support me in dedicating time and resources. This is teamwork at its finest in furthering Angel Flight Central's mission to serve people in need by arranging charitable flights for health care or other humanitarian purposes."

A WORTHY CHARITY, SERVING PATIENTS IN NEED

Since 1995, Angel Flight Central has served people in need by arranging charitable flights for health care or other humanitarian purposes with the help of volunteer pilots and donors. Originally known as Wings Over Mid-America, Inc., Angel Flight Central was founded in August 1995 with a handful of passionate volunteer pilots hoping to use their flying talents to help a total of two passengers per month. By the end of 2022, Angel Flight Central will have flown over 31,000 flights covering over 10 million charitable miles, helping passengers in need with a base of 1000 pilots and ground volunteers. During 2022, the organization averaged 213 flights a month.

"Keen Wealth Advisors is proud to align ourselves with the Angel Flight Central organization with our time, talent and resources. The help that this organization provides has alleviated the burden of long-distance medical travel for those who must travel for treatment outside of their home area. In many cases this is lifesaving treatment," said Keen.

"Surprisingly, there is still much more capacity for free flights for those who qualify," Keen said. "AFC and I would like to get the word out to the public: there are volunteer pilots standing by to helped those in need get to the best medical facilities and treatments."

ABOUT KEEN WEALTH ADVISORS

Keen Wealth Advisors is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. CEO Bill Keen is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor℠ and an independent financial advisor with nearly thirty years of industry experience. As the founder of Keen Wealth Advisors, an SEC registered investment advisory firm, he and his team focus on providing personalized retirement planning designed to help people thrive before and during their retirement years.

With a passion for educating others, Keen co-hosts "Keen on Retirement " – a podcast designed to provide Keen Wealth Advisors' friends and clients with an additional tool to stay informed and educated on key issues related to retirement planning and investing. Furthering his passion for education, Bill authored Keen on Retirement: Engineering the Second Half of Your Life, a book focused on common steps for building a financial plan and the psychological and emotional challenges associated with retirement. The firm also presents retirement planning webinars monthly for employees of major corporations in the Kansas City region, with a unique emphasis in the engineering community. Keen has also previously shared his thoughts with national media outlets such as Forbes, U.S. News and World Report, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal's MarketWatch, and Yahoo! Finance, to name a few.

For more information, visit www.KeenWealthAdvisors.com .

Keen Wealth Advisors is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Keen Wealth Advisors and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital. No advice may be rendered by Keen Wealth Advisors unless a client service agreement is in place.

ABOUT ANGEL FLIGHT CENTRAL, INC.

Since 1995, Angel Flight Central has served people in need by arranging charitable flights for health care or other humanitarian purposes with the help of volunteer pilots and donors. The organization has provided help to alleviate the burden of long-distance medical travel for those who must travel for treatment outside of their home area. In many cases this is lifesaving treatment.

In 2018, Angel Flight Central and the other members of the Air Charity Network were inducted into the International Air and Space Hall of Fame in San Diego as a result of Angel Flight Central's live-saving impact on humanity through Charitable Aviation.

For more information, visit www.AngelFlightCentral.org.

Media Contact:

Dori Thomas

Impact Communications, Inc.

913-649-5009

DoriThomas@ImpactCommunications.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Keen Wealth Advisors