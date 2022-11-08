Invitae Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

— Continued to execute against realignment plan and portfolio optimization initiatives —

— Reported revenue of $133.5 million, a 16.7% YoY increase —

— Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $596 million as of 9/30 —

— On track to achieve planned cash burn reduction of approximately $326 million, to be fully realized by 2023 —

— 2022 cash burn guidance lowered; maintained other financial targets —

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"In the third quarter, we continued to deliver positive results as the organizational realignment and expense controls we put in place resulted in another quarter of improvements in our non-GAAP gross margin and operating expense, as well as our cash burn. There are also early signs demonstrating that the steps we've taken to drive higher-quality revenue are taking hold, driven by our portfolio optimization efforts and a focus on operational excellence," said Ken Knight, president and chief executive officer of Invitae. "We continue to be optimistic about the vitality of Invitae's many strengths, including our great assets, capabilities, and a comprehensive, synergistic set of solutions serving the current and future needs of our patients and partners. I am pleased with the momentum, and our energy is targeting significant market opportunities."

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Generated revenue of $133.5 million , a 16.7% increase compared to $114.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.

GAAP gross profit was $16.6 million , and non-GAAP gross profit was $61.2 million .

GAAP gross margin was 12.4%. Non-GAAP gross margin was 45.9% as compared with 40.1% in the second quarter of 2022 and 35.6% in the third quarter of 2021.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities were $596.0 million as of September 30, 2022 , compared to $736.8 million as of June 30, 2022 . Cash burn was $151.5 million , which excludes a $9.7 million inflow from sales under our ATM facility. Our cash burn was $108.3 million after adjustments for outflows of $29.1 million related to realignment and $14.1 million related to contingent consideration held for past M&A transactions.

Total active healthcare provider accounts totaled 20,831 as of September 30 , an increase of approximately 20% year-over-year.

Active pharmaceutical and commercial partnerships grew to 234, an increase of approximately 38% year-over-year, due to revenue growth from lab services, data services to pharmaceutical, health systems and other partners.

Revenue per patient was $505 , an increase of approximately 8% from $468 in the third quarter of 2021.

Total patient population as of September 30 is more than 3.3 million with over 62% available for data sharing.

Total operating expense, which excludes cost of revenue, for the third quarter of 2022 was $306.5 million, which includes items related to the strategic realignment. As a result, GAAP operating expense as a percentage of revenue was 230%. Non-GAAP operating expense was $150.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating expense as a percentage of revenue was 112%, which consistently improved as compared with 146% in the second quarter of 2022 and 176% in the third quarter of 2021.

Net loss for this year's third quarter was $301.2 million, or a $1.27 net loss per share, compared to net loss of $198.2 million, or net loss per share of $0.91, for the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $100.8 million, or a $0.42 non-GAAP net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $175.9 million, or an $0.81 non-GAAP net loss per share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Financial Guidance

Invitae is reiterating its revenue and non-GAAP gross margin financial guidance. The company expects a low double-digit growth rate for its full year 2022 revenue over 2021. Non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be in the range of 42-43% for full year 2022.

Invitae is reducing its full year 2022 cash burn guidance to $585-625 million, an improvement from its previous guidance of $600-650 million. This guidance includes cash to be used for realignment activities and severance of up to $75 million in 2022, which remained unchanged from the previous estimate.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the expected impact, benefits, parameters, details and timing of the company's strategic business realignment or various aspects thereof; the company's beliefs regarding the potential of its business, and its business priorities; the company's future financial and operating results, including estimated annual cost savings, cash runway, guidance for 2022 and beyond, and the drivers of future financial results; the company's beliefs regarding its roadmap and business going forward; and the company's focus for the remainder of 2022. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability of the company to successfully execute its strategic business realignment and achieve the intended benefits thereof on the expected timeframe or at all; unforeseen or greater than expected costs associated with the strategic business realignment; the risk that the disruption that may result from the realignment may harm the company's business, market share or its relationship with customers or potential customers; the impact of COVID-19 on the company, and the effectiveness of the efforts it has taken or may take in the future in response thereto; the impact of inflation and the economic environment on the company's business; the company's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; the company's history of losses; the company's ability to compete; the company's failure to manage growth effectively; the company's need to scale its infrastructure in advance of demand for its tests and to increase demand for its tests; the risk that the company may not obtain or maintain sufficient levels of reimbursement for its tests; the ability of the company to obtain regulatory approval for its tests; the applicability of clinical results to actual outcomes; the company's failure to successfully integrate or fully realize the anticipated benefits of acquired businesses; risks associated with litigation; the company's ability to use rapidly changing genetic data to interpret test results accurately and consistently; laws and regulations applicable to the company's business; and the other risks set forth in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Invitae Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP financial measures

To supplement Invitae's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the company is providing several non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items that are required by GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating the company's ongoing operating results and trends. Management uses such non-GAAP information to manage the company's business and monitor its performance.

Other companies, including companies in the same industry, may not use the same non-GAAP measures or may calculate these metrics in a different manner than management or may use other financial measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP measures as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, the company's non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the non-GAAP reconciliations provided in the tables below and on the company's website.

INVITAE CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,029

$ 923,250 Marketable securities 368,936

122,121 Accounts receivable 89,130

66,227 Inventory 29,902

33,516 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,679

33,691 Total current assets 729,676

1,178,805 Property and equipment, net 113,878

114,714 Operating lease assets 109,971

121,169 Restricted cash 10,027

10,275 Intangible assets, net 1,041,185

1,187,994 Goodwill —

2,283,059 Other assets 21,518

23,551 Total assets $ 2,026,255

$ 4,919,567 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 10,727

$ 21,127 Accrued liabilities 83,116

106,453 Operating lease obligations 14,199

12,359 Finance lease obligations 5,279

4,156 Total current liabilities 113,321

144,095 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 138,167

124,369 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 4,848

5,683 Debt 120,097

113,391 Convertible senior notes, net 1,469,108

1,464,138 Deferred tax liability 9,181

51,696 Other long-term liabilities 12,667

37,797 Total liabilities 1,867,389

1,941,169







Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 24

23 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (898)

(7) Additional paid-in capital 4,889,064

4,701,230 Accumulated deficit (4,729,324)

(1,722,848) Total stockholders' equity 158,866

2,978,398 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,026,255

$ 4,919,567

INVITAE CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue:















Test revenue

$ 128,839

$ 111,676

$ 381,518

$ 322,448 Other revenue

4,697

2,719

12,331

11,880 Total revenue

133,536

114,395

393,849

334,328 Cost of revenue

116,956

87,741

324,412

252,563 Research and development

87,177

97,511

330,559

284,323 Selling and marketing

49,193

55,501

172,086

163,705 General and administrative

44,939

86,820

149,071

197,640 Asset impairments

6,708

—

2,324,572

— Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

(19,866)

(1,850)

(386,836) Restructuring

118,514

—

118,514

— Total cost and operating expenses

423,487

307,707

3,417,364

511,395 Loss from operations

(289,951)

(193,312)

(3,023,515)

(177,067) Other income, net

1,872

3,357

19,637

9,846 Interest expense

(14,145)

(14,069)

(42,149)

(35,869) Net loss before taxes

(302,224)

(204,024)

(3,046,027)

(203,090) Income tax benefit

(1,068)

(5,848)

(39,551)

(29,208) Net loss

$ (301,156)

$ (198,176)

$ (3,006,476)

$ (173,882) Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (1.27)

$ (0.91)

$ (12.91)

$ (0.85) Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted

237,974

218,384

232,889

205,587

INVITAE CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (3,006,476)

$ (173,882) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Asset impairments 2,324,572

— Losses on asset disposals 48,792

— Depreciation and amortization 104,726

56,848 Stock-based compensation 164,314

131,768 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 11,676

10,352 Remeasurements of liabilities associated with business combinations (17,516)

(396,015) Benefit from income taxes (39,551)

(29,215) Post-combination expense for acceleration of unvested equity and deferred stock compensation 4,980

7,870 Amortization of premiums and discounts on investment securities 603

5,155 Non-cash lease expense 6,832

1,861 Other 536

320 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired:





Accounts receivable (22,903)

(8,900) Inventory 3,614

1,397 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,012

(15,273) Other assets 2,740

(2,915) Accounts payable (6,345)

2,581 Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities (540)

24,151 Net cash used in operating activities (410,934)

(383,897) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of marketable securities (789,622)

(325,957) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 541,313

228,043 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired —

(239,836) Purchases of property and equipment (48,385)

(35,533) Other —

(1,300) Net cash used in investing activities (296,694)

(374,583) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from public offerings of common stock, net 9,658

434,263 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 6,267

15,810 Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net —

1,116,427 Finance lease principal payments (4,184)

(2,833) Settlement of acquisition obligations (10,582)

(4,758) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,159

1,558,909 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (706,469)

800,429







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 933,525

131,480 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 227,056

$ 931,909

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Cost of revenue

$ 116,956

$ 87,741

$ 324,412

$ 252,563 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(27,711)

(13,422)

(73,618)

(34,578) Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

(146)

(80)

(425)

(2,320) Acquisition-related post-combination expense

(162)

(579)

(1,053)

(579) Fair value adjustments to acquisition-related assets

—

—

—

(3,148) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(170)

—

(170)

— Inventory and prepaid write-offs

(16,467)

—

(16,467)

— Non-GAAP cost of revenue

$ 72,300

$ 73,660

$ 232,679

$ 211,938

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue

$ 133,536

$ 114,395

$ 393,849

$ 334,328 Cost of revenue

116,956

87,741

324,412

252,563 Gross profit

16,580

26,654

69,437

81,765 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

27,711

13,422

73,618

34,578 Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

146

80

425

2,320 Acquisition-related post-combination expense

162

579

1,053

579 Fair value adjustments to acquisition-related assets

—

—

—

3,148 Restructuring-related retention bonuses

170

—

170

— Inventory and prepaid write-offs

16,467

—

16,467

— Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 61,236

$ 40,735

$ 161,170

$ 122,390

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Research and development

$ 87,177

$ 97,511

$ 330,559

$ 284,323 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(306)

(528)

(1,338)

(1,588) Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

(18,695)

(1,658)

(65,719)

(20,703) Acquisition-related post-combination expense

(1,962)

(2,391)

(7,186)

(3,449) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(646)

—

(646)

— Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation

(3,311)

—

(3,311)

— Non-GAAP research and development

$ 62,257

$ 92,934

$ 252,359

$ 258,583

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Selling and marketing

$ 49,193

$ 55,501

$ 172,086

$ 163,705 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(1,610)

(1,685)

(4,856)

(5,062) Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

(806)

—

(2,374)

(2,696) Acquisition-related post-combination expense

—

—

—

(38) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(115)

—

(115)

— Non-GAAP selling and marketing

$ 46,662

$ 53,816

$ 164,741

$ 155,909

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 General and administrative

$ 44,939

$ 86,820

$ 149,071

$ 197,640 Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

(3,438)

(11)

(6,656)

(21,261) Acquisition-related post-combination expense

—

(31,716)

—

(35,463) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(300)

—

(300)

— Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation

(111)

—

(111)

— Non-GAAP general and administrative

$ 41,090

$ 55,093

$ 142,004

$ 140,916

Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Research and development

$ 87,177

$ 97,511

$ 330,559

$ 284,323 Selling and marketing

49,193

55,501

172,086

163,705 General and administrative

44,939

86,820

149,071

197,640 Asset impairments

6,708

—

2,324,572

— Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

(19,866)

(1,850)

(386,836) Restructuring

118,514

—

118,514

— Operating expenses

306,531

219,966

3,092,952

258,832 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(1,916)

(2,213)

(6,194)

(6,650) Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

(22,939)

(1,669)

(74,749)

(44,660) Acquisition-related post-combination expense

(1,962)

(34,107)

(7,186)

(38,950) Fair value adjustments to acquisition-related liabilities

—

19,866

1,850

386,836 Asset impairments

(6,708)

—

(2,324,572)

— Restructuring

(118,514)

—

(118,514)

— Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(1,061)

—

(1,061)

— Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation

(3,422)

—

(3,422)

— Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 150,009

$ 201,843

$ 559,104

$ 555,408

Reconciliation of Other Income, Net to Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense), Net

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Other income, net

$ 1,872

$ 3,357

$ 19,637

$ 9,846 Fair value adjustments to acquisition-related liabilities

527

(3,427)

(15,666)

(9,179) Non-GAAP other income (expense), net

$ 2,399

$ (70)

$ 3,971

$ 667

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss

$ (301,156)

$ (198,176)

$ (3,006,476)

$ (173,882) Amortization of acquired intangible assets

29,627

15,635

79,812

41,228 Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

23,085

1,749

75,174

46,980 Acquisition-related post-combination expense

2,124

34,686

8,239

39,529 Fair value adjustments to acquisition-related assets and liabilities

527

(23,293)

(17,516)

(392,867) Asset impairments

6,708

—

2,324,572

— Restructuring

118,514

—

118,514

— Restructuring-related retention bonuses

1,231

—

1,231

— Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation

3,422

—

3,422

— Inventory and prepaid write-offs

16,467

—

16,467

— Acquisition-related income tax benefit

(1,390)

(6,520)

(40,195)

(30,607) Non-GAAP net loss

$ (100,841)

$ (175,919)

$ (436,756)

$ (469,619)

















Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (1.27)

$ (0.91)

$ (12.91)

$ (0.85) Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.42)

$ (0.81)

$ (1.88)

$ (2.28) Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted

237,974

218,384

232,889

205,587

Reconciliation of Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash to Cash Burn

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022 Net cash used in operating activities $ (147,543)

$ (134,689)

$ (128,702)

$ (410,934) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (449,456)

108,965

43,797

(296,694) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (920)

3,770

(1,691)

1,159 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (597,919)

(21,954)

(86,596)

(706,469) Adjustments:













Net changes in investments 428,608

(125,087)

(55,212)

248,309 Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net —

—

(9,658)

(9,658) Cash burn $ (169,311)

$ (147,041)

$ (151,466)

$ (467,818)



• Cash burn for the three months ended September 30, 2022 includes $29.1 million of restructuring-related cash payments and $14.1 million of acquisition-related payments.

