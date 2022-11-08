InventHelp Inventor Develops More Visible Design for Work Boots (MBQ-165)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to ensure that workers are clearly visible at a construction site or other area," said an inventor, from New York, N.Y., "so I invented the VISI BOOTS. My design would offer a safer and more visible alternative to traditional work boots."

The invention provides an improved design for work boots. In doing so, it increases visibility and safety. As a result, it could help to reduce the risk of accidents associated with workers not being seen. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for members of the labor force. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

