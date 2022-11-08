EVERSANA® Named Great Place to Work Across Five Countries on Three Continents

Company recognized for the fourth consecutive year in U.S., the second year in Canada and India, and first-time certifications in the United Kingdom and Singapore

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA®, a pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, once again has been recognized globally as a Great Place to Work® by the leading authority in workplace culture. Based on an anonymous survey of more than 6,000 EVERSANA employees worldwide, the company earned recognition for the fourth consecutive year in the United States, the second straight year in Canada and India, and for the first time in both the United Kingdom and Singapore.

The Great Place to Work recognition measures companies against organizations of similar size and industry. The certification provides a valuable benchmark for employees and reinforces the company's commitment to retaining and attracting the best talent to serve its clients worldwide.

"Every year the Great Place to Work survey gives us a chance to verify what we hold most dear – our healthy culture. It's honestly the most important certification we pursue because it permeates every facet of our business – our commitment to clients, employees and most importantly, patients," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "To earn repeat certifications in the U.S., Canada and India, along with first-time accolades from our teams in United Kingdom and Singapore showcases that our culture has no boundary."

EVERSANA earned the global recognition once again during ongoing rapid growth. Since the last survey in 2021, the company has increased its workforce and expanded its commercialization services through rapid expansion across the globe (including the acquisition of the Intouch Group in 2021) as well as joint ventures and investments in partnerships and digital transformation solutions. Key findings in the survey include:

Total respondents to the survey increased by more than 250% from 2021.

Overall employee satisfaction remains high at 82%

The company continues to embrace diversity and equality. Over 93% of employees verified they are treated fairly, regardless of their sexual orientation, race, gender or age.

Finally, employees feel safe. 98% of survey respondents noted EVERSANA as a "physically safe place to work."

For a full list of Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies, including EVERSANA, click here .

About EVERSANA®

EVERSANA® is the leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 670 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. It helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, its culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. The company uses its unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces in the U.S. and more than 60 other countries, including Fortune's annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com .

