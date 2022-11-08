EQB Reports Record Q3 Earnings on Margin Expansion, AUM Surpasses $47B, Board Declares Fourth Consecutive Quarterly Dividend Increase and Appoints New Directors

Initial 2023 guidance shows ROE performance to continue including the benefit of Concentra Bank
TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) ("EQB") today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, that were driven by strong conventional lending, customer account and core earnings growth with rigorous margin management. It also issued preliminary guidance for 2023 that incorporates the initial contributions of its Concentra Bank acquisition that closed on November 1, 2022.
Record Q3 results reflected growth in core businesses aligned to 2022 guidance across Personal and Commercial Banking portfolios, stable provisions for credit losses, resilient capital, and the margin benefit of funding diversification including EQ Bank deposits and covered bonds. Compared to Q2 2022, non-interest revenue increased particularly due to growth in the Bank's core revenue from insured multi-family securitization, outpacing the impacts of headwinds that led to non-core mark-to-market adjustments in strategic investments and fair value adjustments.
Q3 adjusted net interest income1 reaches record $187 million, +24% y/y
Conventional loan2 growth across all asset classes
EQ Bank customer accounts grow to over 290,000
Year-to-date, EQB set an all-time record for earnings, adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings1 and book value per share. These results are tracking ahead of annual guidance and supported today's announcement of a sequential common share dividend increase of 7%.
YTD adjusted net interest income1 reaches record $518 million, +21% y/y
Strong credit metrics reflect effective risk
Capital ratios support strategy, growth in dividends
Record BVPS, YTD Adjusted ROE1 tracking to guidance
1 Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of the Concentra Bank acquisition and integration related costs. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section. 2. These are non-GAAP measures, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.
"On November 1st, we became the 7th largest independent bank in Canada by assets with the successful closing of our Concentra acquisition, now taking us to a pro forma $100 billion in combined assets under management and assets under administration. I can't think of a better way to begin this exciting next chapter than with the momentum generated on an organic basis in the third quarter. We grew conventional loans 29% year-over-year or $5.6 billion without deviating from our proven methods of assessing credit worthiness and contribution to ROE. With interest rates rising, our high standards for loan quality have never been more necessary or appropriate. This performance, bolstered by our focus on margin management, will propel future earnings. Most important, growth in our customer base presents additional opportunities to live up to our Challenger Bank purpose of driving change in banking to enrich people's lives," said Andrew Moor, President and CEO. "Now, as we integrate Concentra, and pursue our 2023 performance targets, this purpose takes on additional meaning as we welcome new employees, customers and credit union partners and work to realize the substantial benefits of the transaction."
Record YTD performance puts full-year organic growth guidance in range
- Although the fourth quarter will include various impacts of the Concentra acquisition, EQB today expressed confidence that it will achieve existing adjusted guidance for the full-year 2022 (pre‑Concentra) of 12-15% in total lending portfolio growth on an organic basis (YTD 17%), +8‑10% adjusted EPS1 growth (YTD +11%), adjusted ROE1 of 15%+ (YTD 15.6%), adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax income1 12%+ (YTD +16%), book value per share 12%+ (YTD +16%) and CET1 of 13%+ (September 20, 2022, 13.3%)
- EQB's risk mitigation strategies continue to deliver leading credit performance and protect the business as markets adjust to higher interest rates
- See "Preliminary 2023 guidance" in the EQB Q3 2022 MD&A for additional information on performance expectations inclusive of the impact of the Concentra acquisition
Net interest income increases to all-time record on growth in portfolio and NIM
- Q3 adjusted1 net interest income +24% y/y to $187.3 million (+23% to $186.3 million reported) driven by growth across conventional loans and expanding margins
- Q3 adjusted net interest margin1 (NIM) of 1.94% (1.93% reported) was higher than any quarter in history, 13bps higher than last quarter, and well-ahead of 2022 guidance (flat to moderate expansion from 2021) due to growth of conventional lending asset mix and benefits of funding diversification. EQB is confident around holding strong margins, especially considering the growing benefits of EQB's growing deposit franchise and covered bond programs
1 Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of the Concentra Bank acquisition and integration related costs. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section. 2. These are non-GAAP measures, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.
Non-interest revenue improves from a loss in Q2 2022 to net revenue of $9.5 million
- Core non-interest revenue was $17.0 million in Q3, an increase of $6.9 million, with fee-based revenue of $6.7 million and growing contributions from EQB's insured multi-family lending business, delivering $10.3 million in Q3 alone
- Strategic investment market-to-market revenue contributed a decline of -$7.4 million in Q3 reflecting equity market conditions. Strategic investments, while non-core to earnings, are expected to continue to yield overall positive returns and ROE well-above internal hurdle rates during the investment period
Personal Banking conventional lending +27% y/y with reverse mortgages +194% y/y
- Single-family alternative portfolio +24% y/y to $16.5 billion (2022 annual guidance +12-15%) led by first half originations and a 0.3% decline in the loan attrition rate. Despite slowing demand for housing in the third quarter on higher interest rates, the portfolio grew 1% from Q2 2022
- Reverse mortgage assets grew +194% y/y to $514 million (2022 annual guidance +150%) and +22% q/q. Growth reflected expanded distribution, increasing brand awareness among those Canadians nearing or in retirement, and market growth
- Insurance lending +91% y/y to $80 million (2022 annual guidance +100%) and +9% q/q as EQB's solutions including the Immediate Financing Arrangement begin to gain broader distribution with nine of Canada's leading insurance companies
Commercial Banking assets +24% y/y to $12.5 billion, well-ahead of target
- Commercial Finance Group loan portfolio +33% y/y to $5.0 billion (2022 annual guidance +10-15%) and +10% q/q with Business Enterprise Solutions +26% y/y to $1.3 billion (2022 annual guidance +10-15%) and +7% q/q. EQB's Specialized Finance business +48% y/y to $750 million (2022 annual guidance +20-30%)
- Bennington equipment leasing portfolio +42% y/y to $965 million (2022 annual guidance +10-15%) and +7% q/q
- EQB continues to grow its insured multi-family residential loans under management by $527 million in Q3 (+4.7% q/q and +17.9% y/y). Gains on securitization in this portfolio contributed $10.3 million in Q3 due to derecognition activity
Credit quality indicators reflect prudence in a higher interest rate environment
- EQB provisioned $5.4 million for credit losses (PCL) in Q3 to account for continued portfolio growth, evolving macroeconomic forecasts and loss modelling that contemplates further increases in interest rates plus various scenarios for economic performance
- Net impaired loans were 0.23% of total assets at September 30, 2022, up from 0.18% at June 30, 2022, but still lower than the prior eight quarters
- Realized losses for Q3 were less than 1 basis point of total loan assets ($1.8 million), better than its industry-leading 10-year credit history, compared to 1 basis points a year ago ($1.2 million)
- EQB remains well reserved for credit losses with allowances as a percentage of total loan assets of 15 bps at September 30, 2022. PCL in Q4 is expected to be in a similar range sequentially, assuming no significant deterioration to the macroeconomic environment beyond expectations
EQ Bank customers +23% y/y, deposits consistent at $7.6 billion
- EQ Bank expanded its customer base by +23% y/y to over 290,000 and during October, further increased its customer base to over 295,000. EQ Bank will soon launch in Quebec, offering its Make Bank value proposition across all-digital deposit and savings products
- EQ Bank total deposits are expected to end 2022 below guidance, due to the bank's focus on margin management. EQ Bank consistently offers everyday great rates to all customers, it focuses on building and expanding value to Canadians, and does not aim to match high-rate short term competitive campaigns and gimmicks
- EQ Bank customer engagement remained high in Q3 (digital transactions +63% y/y and products held +15% y/y) and recent enhancements to its artificial intelligence enabled "selfie-ID" account opening process improved onboarding for new customers
- In October, EQ Bank introduced its first payment card in Beta with an initial group of customers with strong positive early feedback. EQB generated its first payments-as-a-service revenue (BIN-Banking Identification Number sponsorship) revenue through a white-label agreement with an innovative global payments fintech. As a regulated financial institution, Equitable Bank can now issue payment cards on behalf of fintechs and in turn participate in payments revenue
Equitable Bank continues to diversify funding sources, optimize cost of funds
- Subsequent to Q3, on October 5, 2022, Equitable Bank announced that its offering of €250 million 3year covered bonds was oversubscribed at an attractive spread of 37 basis points over the Euro mid-swap rate. This brings the total issuance for 2022 to €550 million, well ahead of management's goal. Inclusive of all costs, covered bonds remain the lowest cost of wholesale funding available to the Bank. With the completion of the Concentra acquisition, the Bank now has additional covered bond issuance capacity
- Equitable Bank's other deposit principal (excluding EQ Bank deposits) +27% y/y and +2% q/q to $16.3 billion at September 30, 2022, including its Deposit Note program of $1.7 billion
Strong capital and liquidity positions
- Equitable Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 13.3% at September 30, 2022 (compared to 13.5% at June 30, 2022 and 13.7% a year ago), reflecting success in deploying capital organically, at total risk-weighted assets +24% y/y and +5% q/q to $15.5 billion
- Liquid assets1 were $3.2 billion or 8.0% of total assets at September 30, 2022 reflecting anticipated cash needs for upcoming quarters, compared to $3.1 billion or 7.8% of total assets at June 30, 2022 and $3.2 billion (9.3% of assets a year ago)
- Retail and securitization funding markets remain liquid and efficient and with rising interest rates deposit markets are expected to continue to see positive inflows
EQB announces +7% q/q increase in common share dividend for the quarter, +78% y/y
- EQB's Board of Directors declared a common share dividend of $0.33 per common share or $1.32 annualized, payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record December 15, 2022. The four dividend increases announced in 2022 reflect EQB's philosophy of growing the dividend while maintaining a payout ratio that is much lower than other Canadian banks and using retained capital to fuel growth with high ROE
- EQB's Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.373063 per preferred share, payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 15, 2022
Concentra Bank integration underway following November 1, 2022 closing
- On February 7, 2022, Equitable Bank entered into a definitive agreement, as well as supporting agreements, to acquire Concentra Bank, Canada's 13th largest Schedule I bank by assets. During the third quarter, the federal Minister of Finance approved the acquisition and on November 1, the remaining conditions were successfully met as described in a news release issued that day
- Using the detailed plans formulated by a Transformation Management Office over the past nine months, management is now engaged in integration activities aligned to the full achievement of previously announced synergy objectives, earnings accretion, customer service and joint value creation with credit unions and new partners
- EQB's Q4 2022 results will include two months of contribution from Concentra, which are expected to include one-time financial impacts associated with the purchase transaction and integration. Going forward, EQB will provide consolidated results for Equitable Bank that will include the contributions of Concentra Bank and Concentra Trust
EQB publishes preliminary 2023 adjusted guidance including Concentra Bank
- With the introduction of the Concentra integration during 2023, currently the bank expects to be able to deliver ROE in the range of 15%+, diluted EPS growth 10-15%+, pre-provision pre-tax earnings of 25-35%, BVPS growth of 12-15% and consistent stable CET1 of 13%+
- Please refer to the Q3 EQB MD&A for preliminary balance sheet growth ranges. Note, guidance includes contributions from Concentra. Per share amounts also include the increase in the count of common shares and associated book value of contributed equity related to the acquisition.
"We've reinforced that EQB's operating model is designed to perform across economic cycles, and this resilience translated again in Q3. The balance sheet, credit and capital are well positioned, diversified and performing to plan. Combined with our team's exceptional focus on ROE and margin management, we believe 2022 will close out on track or ahead of guidance, and we will enter 2023 from a point of strength, including with the addition of Concentra Bank. We will refine our 2023 guidance with Q4 results in February 2023 after operating Concentra Bank for a few months and managing through continued macroeconomic developments. That said, achieving 2023 guidance will be tremendously rewarding to all stakeholders as Canada's Challenger Bank takes its place among the country's largest financial institutions," said Chadwick Westlake, EQB's Chief Financial Officer.
Equitable Bank announces appointment of three deeply experienced, independent directors, effective immediately taking the Board to 12 independent directors
- Carolyn Schuetz is an accomplished executive with more than 30 years of global experience in financial services. Having spent 16 years at HSBC, most recently as the Chief Operating Officer for Group Retail Banking and Wealth Management, she brings deep operational expertise and a proven track record of delivering large-scale transformational change in complex, highly regulated industries. She serves on the board of OakNorth Bank plc, a UK-regulated private FinTech bank and Altus Group Limited, which provides the global corporate real estate industry with intelligence-as-a-service solutions to maximize returns and reduce risk. Ms. Schuetz holds a Bachelor of Mathematics from the University of Waterloo, is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has an MBA from Stanford
- Marcos Lopez is the former CEO of Solium Capital Inc. (now Shareworks by Morgan Stanley). His long stewardship of Solium culminated in its acquisition by Morgan Stanley for $1.1 billion. Under his leadership, Solium's Shareworks platform evolved into a world-class suite of products and services used by more than 3,000 companies worldwide. After Solium was acquired by Morgan Stanley, he became Co-Head of Morgan Stanley at Work, ensuring a successful integration of the business and ultimately helping create the largest employee share plan administration business globally. Before becoming Solium's CEO, he was the co-founder of Bitonic Solutions Inc. Mr. Lopez holds a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science from the University of Calgary, and was the 2012 recipient of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award for the technology sector, Western Canada
- Michael Hanley is a Corporate Director with over 25 years of experience in leadership roles and corporate governance. He serves on the Board of Directors and acts as chair of the audit committee of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., where he is also a member of the Compensation and Talent Development Committee. In addition, he is the Lead Director of Nuvei Corporation and a member of the Board of Directors of ExCellThera Inc. Previously, Mr. Hanley served as a member of the Board of Directors, the audit committee and the human resources and compensation committee of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and the Board of Directors and the audit committee of Le Groupe Jean Coutu (PJC) Inc. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hanley was Senior Vice-President Operations and Strategic Initiatives at National Bank of Canada and held a number of positions at Alcan Inc., including Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, and President and CEO of the Global Bauxite and Alumina business group. He also served as Chief Financial Officer of two other Canadian public companies, Gaz Métro (now Energir) and St-Laurent Paperboard Inc. Mr. Hanley is a Chartered Professional Accountant and member of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agrees du Québec (CPA) since 1987
- Today's announcement also reflects the Board's focus on preparing for future retirements. Having reached the 12-year term limit set out in our policies, David LeGresley and Lynn McDonald will not stand for re-election as Directors at the 2023 AGM. Accordingly, Mr. Lopez and Mr. Hanley were also appointed to the EQB Inc. Board of Directors immediately and Ms. Schuetz will stand for election to the EQB Inc. Board at the 2023 AGM.
"As Canada's 7th largest independent Canadian bank by assets, Equitable Bank's scope and scale dictate that we enhance our governance, which is exactly what the appointments of these accomplished leaders achieves," said David LeGresley, Chair of the Board of Equitable Bank. "Their presence will be accretive to our deliberations as Canada's Challenger Bank embarks on its next chapter of growth, service and performance. I welcome Carolyn, Marcos and Michael and look forward to the contributions they will make to our Bank's broader purpose of enriching people's lives."
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated Balance sheets (unaudited)
($000s) As at
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
298,999
773,251
646,501
Restricted cash
547,836
462,164
466,641
Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements
750,072
550,030
600,007
Investments
1,092,628
1,033,438
829,561
Loans – Personal
24,343,276
22,421,603
21,413,300
Loans – Commercial
12,448,825
10,479,159
10,061,492
Securitization retained interests
276,464
207,889
204,820
Other assets
392,009
231,536
202,745
40,150,109
36,159,070
34,425,067
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities:
Deposits
24,048,937
20,856,383
19,932,120
Securitization liabilities
11,611,083
11,375,020
11,195,418
Obligations under repurchase agreements
748,881
1,376,763
804,300
Deferred tax liabilities
75,755
63,141
70,118
Funding facilities
800,283
200,128
330,479
Subscription receipts
232,018
-
-
Other liabilities
471,499
335,001
221,354
37,988,456
34,206,436
32,553,789
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred shares
70,424
70,607
71,195
Common shares
236,368
230,160
228,645
Contributed surplus
10,908
8,693
8,272
Retained earnings
1,839,561
1,650,757
1,578,128
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
4,392
(7,583)
(14,962)
2,161,653
1,952,634
1,871,278
40,150,109
36,159,070
34,425,067
Consolidated statements of income (unaudited)
($000s, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Interest income:
Loans – Personal
225,502
165,171
590,112
490,591
Loans – Commercial
172,579
107,203
421,865
311,630
Investments
3,377
4,223
10,583
10,946
Other
9,178
2,209
17,595
7,435
410,636
278,806
1,040,155
820,602
Interest expense:
Deposits
153,638
75,358
348,523
229,836
Securitization liabilities
64,567
52,269
167,598
163,439
Funding facilities
6,180
327
8,954
670
224,385
127,954
525,075
393,945
Net interest income
186,251
150,852
515,080
426,657
Non-interest revenue:
Fees and other income
6,679
5,629
20,578
16,802
Net (loss) gain on loans and investments
(7,697)
4,569
(19,738)
8,015
Gains on securitization activities and income
10,499
1,050
31,559
19,570
9,481
11,248
32,399
44,387
Revenue
195,732
162,100
547,479
471,044
Provision for credit losses
5,354
(3,500)
10,462
(6,254)
Revenue after provision for credit losses
190,378
165,600
537,017
477,298
Non-interest expenses:
Compensation and benefits
41,767
33,430
118,606
94,799
Other
42,315
34,012
118,685
94,950
84,082
67,442
237,291
189,749
Income before income taxes
106,296
98,158
299,726
287,549
Income taxes:
Current
17,142
23,102
62,749
65,842
Deferred
11,575
2,583
12,615
9,239
28,717
25,685
75,364
75,081
Net income
77,579
72,473
224,362
212,468
Dividends on preferred shares
1,086
1,099
3,261
3,324
Net income available to common shareholders
76,493
71,374
221,101
209,144
Earnings per share:
Basic
2.24
2.10
6.48
6.17
Diluted
2.22
2.07
6.41
6.08
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income
(unaudited)
($000s)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Net income
77,579
72,473
224,362
212,468
Other comprehensive income – items that will
Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other
Reclassification of (losses) from AOCI on sale
of investment
(84)
-
(1,010)
-
Net unrealized (losses) from change in fair value
(2,510)
(502)
(31,890)
(3,730)
Reclassification of net losses (gains) to income
1,324
(1,264)
6,330
54
Other comprehensive income – items that will
Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through
Net unrealized (losses) gains from change in fair value
(4,910)
1,151
(11,613)
17,253
Reclassification of net losses to retained earnings
-
-
3,045
-
(6,180)
(615)
(35,138)
13,577
Income tax recovery (expense)
1,625
163
9,218
(3,566)
(4,555)
(452)
(25,920)
10,011
Cash flow hedges:
Net unrealized gains from change in fair value
2,967
3,189
48,876
19,254
Reclassification of net losses (gains) to income
1,126
(61)
3,499
(295)
4,093
3,128
52,375
18,959
Income tax (expense)
(1,075)
(822)
(13,735)
(4,980)
3,018
2,306
38,640
13,979
Total other comprehensive (loss) income
(1,537)
1,854
12,720
23,990
Total comprehensive income
76,042
74,327
237,082
236,458
Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity
(unaudited)
($000s) Three month period ended
September 30, 2022
Preferred
Common
Contributed
Retained
Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)
Cash Flow
Hedges
Financial
Total
Total
Balance, beginning of period
70,424
234,372
10,106
1,773,658
36,302
(30,311)
5,991
2,094,551
Net Income
-
-
-
77,579
-
-
-
77,579
Transfer of Losses of AOCI to Retained Earnings
-
-
-
-
-
(62)
(62)
(62)
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
-
-
-
-
3,018
(4,555)
(1,537)
(1,537)
Exercise of stock options
-
1,974
-
-
-
-
-
1,974
Dividends:
Preferred shares
-
-
-
(1,086)
-
-
-
(1,086)
Common shares
-
-
-
(10,590)
-
-
-
(10,590)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
824
-
-
-
-
824
Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options
-
22
(22)
-
-
-
-
-
Balance, end of period
70,424
236,368
10,908
1,839,561
39,320
(34,928)
4,392
2,161,653
($000s) Three month period ended
September 30, 2021
Balance, beginning of period
72,001
224,997
8,237
1,513,118
(8,273)
(8,543)
(16,816)
1,801,537
Net Income
-
-
-
72,473
-
-
-
72,473
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
-
-
-
-
2,306
(452)
1,854
1,854
Exercise of stock options
-
3,060
-
-
-
-
-
3,060
Purchase of treasury
preferred shares
(806)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(806)
Net loss on cancellation of treasury preferred shares
-
-
-
(71)
-
-
-
(71)
Dividends:
Preferred shares
-
-
-
(1,099)
-
-
-
(1,099)
Common shares
-
-
-
(6,293)
-
-
-
(6,293)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
623
-
-
-
-
623
Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options
-
588
(588)
-
-
-
-
-
Balance, end of period
71,195
228,645
8,272
1,578,128
(5,967)
(8,995)
(14,962)
1,871,278
Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity (unaudited)
($000s) Nine month period ended
September 30, 2022
Preferred
Common
Contributed
Retained
Accumulated other
comprehensive income (loss)
Cash Flow
Financial
Total
Total
Balance, beginning of period
70,607
230,160
8,693
1,650,757
680
(8,263)
(7,583)
1,952,634
Net Income
-
-
-
224,362
-
-
-
224,362
Realized Loss on Sale of Shares
-
-
-
(2,251)
-
-
-
(2,251)
Transfer of Losses of AOCI to Retained Earnings
-
-
-
-
-
(745)
(745)
(745)
Other comprehensive income,
net of tax
-
-
-
-
38,640
(25,920)
12,720
12,720
Exercise of stock options
-
5,841
-
-
-
-
-
5,841
Purchase of treasury preferred shares
(183)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(183)
Net loss on cancellation of
treasury preferred shares
-
-
-
(6)
-
-
-
(6)
Dividends:
Preferred shares
-
-
-
(3,261)
-
-
-
(3,261)
Common shares
-
-
-
(30,040)
-
-
-
(30,040)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
2,582
-
-
-
-
2,582
Transfer relating to the exercise
of stock options
-
367
(367)
-
-
-
-
-
Balance, end of period
70,424
236,368
10,908
1,839,561
39,320
(34,928)
4,392
2,161,653
($000s) Nine month period ended
September 30, 2021
Balance, beginning of period
72,477
218,166
8,092
1,387,919
(19,943)
(19,009)
(38,952)
1,647,702
Net Income
-
-
-
212,468
-
-
-
212,468
Other comprehensive income,
net of tax
-
-
-
-
13,979
10,011
23,990
23,990
Exercise of stock options
-
8,775
-
-
-
-
-
8,775
Purchase of treasury preferred shares
(1,282)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,282)
Net loss on cancellation of
treasury preferred shares
-
-
-
(91)
-
-
-
(91)
Dividends:
Preferred shares
-
-
-
(3,324)
-
-
-
(3,324)
Common shares
-
-
-
(18,844)
-
-
-
(18,844)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
1,884
-
-
-
-
1,884
Transfer relating to the exercise
of stock options
-
1,704
(1,704)
-
-
-
-
-
Balance, end of period
71,195
228,645
8,272
1,578,128
(5,964)
(8,998)
(14,962)
1,871,278
Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)
($000s)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Three and nine month periods ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
77,579
72,473
224,362
212,468
Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:
Financial instruments at fair value through income
(3,990)
(5,240)
(2,614)
(10,852)
Amortization of premiums/discount on investments
311
22
941
68
Amortization of capital assets and intangible costs
9,696
8,555
27,740
23,789
Provision for credit losses
5,354
(3,500)
10,462
(6,254)
Securitization gains
(8,973)
(3,084)
(15,221)
(15,439)
Stock-based compensation
824
623
2,582
1,884
Income taxes
28,717
25,685
75,364
75,081
Securitization retained interests
13,477
11,395
38,637
33,295
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Restricted cash
9,447
40,654
(85,672)
37,398
Securities purchased under reverse repurchase
agreements
(330,063)
(499,992)
(200,042)
(149,804)
Loans receivable, net of securitizations
(577,886)
(1,588,722)
(3,922,620)
(3,260,888)
Other assets
(6,277)
(8,276)
(7,382)
(3,078)
Deposits
382,733
1,350,465
3,285,759
3,359,352
Securitization liabilities
245,281
(284,294)
245,054
(792,361)
Obligations under repurchase agreements
(65,613)
603,029
(627,882)
552,423
Funding facilities
88,903
330,479
600,155
330,479
Subscription receipts
1,197
-
232,018
-
Other liabilities
(34,422)
3,544
(21,331)
15,191
Income taxes paid
(31,958)
(10,485)
(125,616)
(43,016)
Cash flows (used in) from operating activities
(195,663)
43,331
(265,306)
359,736
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issuance of common shares
1,974
3,060
5,841
8,775
Dividends paid on preferred shares
(1,086)
(1,099)
(3,261)
(3,324)
Dividends paid on common shares
(10,590)
(6,293)
(30,040)
(18,844)
Cash flows used in financing activities
(9,702)
(4,332)
(27,460)
(13,393)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of investments
(8,466)
(189,056)
(67,292)
(673,906)
Proceeds on sale or redemption of investments
44,150
244,963
277,918
474,429
Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts
(51,141)
(29,530)
(346,244)
(29,619)
Purchase of capital assets and system development costs
(19,688)
(10,627)
(45,868)
(28,489)
Cash flows (used in) from investing activities
(35,145)
15,750
(181,486)
(257,585)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(240,510)
54,749
(474,252)
88,758
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
539,509
591,752
773,251
557,743
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
298,999
646,501
298,999
646,501
Cash flows from operating activities include:
Interest received
362,766
256,184
922,920
764,336
Interest paid
(152,137)
(112,378)
(417,217)
(386,564)
Dividends received
859
1,198
3,029
4,114
About EQB Inc.
EQB trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) and serves more than 370,000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Banks wholly owned subsidiary Concentra Bank supports credit unions across Canada that serve more than 5 million members. Equitable Bank has over $100 billion in combined assets under management and administration, with a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Canada's Challenger Bank™ provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2022 and 2021 lists. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.
Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Financial Measures and Ratios
In addition to GAAP prescribed measures, this news release references certain non-GAAP measures, including adjusted financial results, that we believe provide useful information to investors regarding EQB's financial condition and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP measures often do not have any standardized meaning, and therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
Adjusted financial results
On February 7, 2022, Equitable Bank announced a definitive agreement to acquire a majority interest in Concentra Bank (Concentra), subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. On September 28, 2022, the Bank received approval from the Ministry of Finance to acquire Concentra and subsequently closed the transaction on November 1, 2022. The EQB.R subscription receipts were converted to common shares and proceeds were used to fund the transaction. Beginning in Q4 2021, Equitable Bank incurred certain acquisition costs. To enhance comparability between reporting periods, increase consistency with other financial institutions, and provide the reader with a better understanding of EQB's performance, adjusted results were introduced starting in Q1 2022. Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures.
Adjustments impacting current and prior periods:
Concentra acquisition/integration costs, pre-tax:
- Q3 2022 – $5.2 million of acquisition and integration related costs and $1.0 million of interest expense paid to subscription receipt holders(1), and
- Q2 2022 – $2.7 million of acquisition and integration related costs and $0.9 million of interest expenses paid to subscription receipt holders.
(1) The interest expense refers to the dividend equivalent amount paid to subscription receipt holders. The subscription receipt holders are entitled to receive a payment equal to the common share dividend declared multiplied by the number of subscription receipts held on the common share dividend payment date. These subscription receipts were converted into common shares at a 1:1 ratio upon the closing of the Concentra acquisition. The net proceeds from the issuance were held in an escrow account and the interest income earned is not recognized until the closing date.
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results.
Reconciliation of reported and adjusted financial results
As at or for the three months ended
For the nine months ended
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
30-Sep-21
30-Sep-22
30-Sep-21
Reported financial results ($thousands)
Net interest income
186,251
166,657
150,852
515,080
426,657
Non-interest revenue
9,481
(2,528)
11,248
32,399
44,387
Revenue
195,732
164,129
162,100
547,479
471,044
Non-interest expense
84,082
78,276
67,442
237,291
189,749
Pre-provision pre-tax income
111,650
85,853
94,658
310,188
281,295
Provision for credit loss
5,354
5,233
(3,500)
10,462
(6,254)
Income tax expense
28,717
21,784
25,685
75,364
75,081
Net income
77,579
58,836
72,473
224,362
212,468
Net income available to common shareholders
76,493
57,750
71,374
221,101
209,144
Adjustments ($ thousands)
Interest expenses – paid to subscription receipt holders(1)
1,013
947
-
2,874
-
Non-interest expenses – acquisition / integration related costs
5,179
2,709
-
13,021
-
Pre-tax adjustments
6,192
3,656
-
15,895
-
Income tax expense(2)
1,622
958
-
4,165
-
Post-tax adjustments
4,570
2,698
-
11,730
-
Adjusted financial results ($ thousands)
Net interest income
187,264
167,604
150,852
517,954
426,657
Non-interest revenue
9,481
(2,528)
11,248
32,399
44,387
Revenue
196,745
165,076
162,100
550,353
471,044
Non-interest expense
78,903
75,567
67,442
224,270
189,749
Pre-provision pre-tax income
117,842
89,509
94,658
326,083
281,295
Provision for credit loss
5,354
5,233
(3,500)
10,462
(6,254)
Income tax expense
30,339
22,742
25,685
79,528
75,081
Net income
82,149
61,534
72,473
236,093
212,468
Net income available to common shareholders
81,063
60,448
71,374
232,831
209,144
Diluted earnings per share ($, except number of shares)
Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding
34,450,617
34,479,387
34,492,008
34,491,452
34,414,146
Diluted earnings per share - reported
2.22
1.67
2.07
6.41
6.08
Diluted earnings per share - adjusted
2.35
1.75
2.07
6.75
6.08
Impact of adjustments on diluted earnings per share
0.13
0.08
-
0.34
-
(1) The interest expense refers to the dividend equivalent amount paid to subscription receipt holders. The subscription receipt holders are entitled to receive a payment equal to the common share dividend declared multiplied by the number of subscription receipts held on the common share dividend payment date. These subscription receipts were converted into common shares at a 1:1 ratio upon the closing of the Concentra acquisition. The net proceeds from the issuance are held in an escrow account and the interest income earned is not recognized until the closing date. (2) Income tax expense associated with non-GAAP adjustment was calculated based on the statutory tax rate applicable for that period.
In addition to the adjusted results that are presented above, additional adjusted financial measures and ratios are disclosed as follows:
Reconciliation of adjusted efficiency ratio
($000s, except percentages)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
Change
30-Sep-21
Change
30-Sep-22
30-Sep-21
Change
Non-interest expenses – reported
84,082
78,276
7 %
67,442
25 %
237,291
189,749
25 %
Adjustments on a pre-tax basis:
Non-interest expenses –
acquisition/integration related costs
(5,179)
(2,709)
91 %
-
N/A
(13,021)
-
N/A
Non-interest expenses – adjusted
78,903
75,567
4 %
67,442
17 %
224,270
189,749
18 %
Revenue – reported
195,732
164,129
19 %
162,100
21 %
547,479
471,044
16 %
Adjustment on a pre-tax basis:
Interest expenses – paid to
subscription receipt holders
1,013
947
7 %
-
N/A
2,874
-
N/A
Revenue – adjusted
196,745
165,076
19 %
162,100
21 %
550,353
471,044
17 %
Efficiency ratio – adjusted
40.1 %
45.8 %
(5.7 %)
41.6 %
(1.5 %)
40.8 %
40.3 %
0.5 %
Reconciliation of adjusted return on equity (ROE)
($000s, except percentages)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
Change
30-Sep-21
Change
30-Sep-22
30-Sep-21
Change
Net income available to common shareholders – reported
76,493
57,750
32 %
71,374
7 %
221,101
209,144
6 %
Adjustments on an after-tax basis:
Costs associated with Concentra
acquisition
4,570
2,698
69 %
-
N/A
11,730
-
N/A
Net income available to common shareholders – adjusted
81,063
60,448
34 %
71,374
14 %
232,831
209,144
11 %
Weighted average common equity outstanding – adjusted
2,066,734
2,001,383
3 %
1,764,632
17 %
1,992,412
1,688,350
18 %
Return on equity - adjusted
15.6 %
12.1 %
3.5 %
16.0 %
(0.4 %)
15.6 %
16.6 %
(1.0 %)
Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios
Assets under management (AUM): is the sum of total assets reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.
($000s)
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
Change
30-Sep-21
Change
Total assets on the consolidated balance sheet
40,150,109
39,417,758
2 %
34,425,067
17 %
Loan principal derecognized
7,181,301
6,349,413
13 %
5,746,788
25 %
Assets under management
47,331,410
45,767,171
3 %
40,171,855
18 %
Conventional loans: are the total on-balance sheet loan principal excluding prime single family and insured multi-unit residential mortgages.
($000s)
30-Sep-22
30-Jun-22
Change
30-Sep-21
Change
Alternative single-family mortgages
16,492,710
16,264,259
1 %
13,262,144
24 %
Reverse mortgages
514,020
421,406
22 %
174,844
194 %
Insurance lending
79,610
73,219
9 %
41,625
91 %
Total Conventional loans – Personal
17,086,340
16,758,884
2 %
13,478,613
27 %
Business Enterprise Solutions
1,318,727
1,228,665
7 %
1,043,089
26 %
Commercial Finance Group
4,973,158
4,516,012
10 %
3,736,987
33 %
Specialized finance
750,322
738,675
2 %
506,268
48 %
Equipment leasing
965,155
902,054
7 %
680,642
42 %
Total Conventional loans – Commercial
8,007,362
7,385,406
8 %
5,966,986
34 %
Total Conventional loans
25,093,702
24,144,290
4 %
19,445,599
29 %
Liquid assets: is a measure of EQB's cash or assets that can be readily converted into cash, which are held for the purposes of funding loans, deposit maturities, and the ability to collect other receivables and settle other obligations.
Loans under management (LUM): is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.
Net interest margin (NIM): this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period.
Pre-provision pre-tax income: is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses.
