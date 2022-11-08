Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions Opens in Babylon

New tech repair shop provides fast fixes for phones, tablets, laptops and more

BABYLON, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new electronics repair shop, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™, has opened in Babylon at 706 Montauk Highway. The store offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones and more.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues and water damage, the company's repair experts have fixed millions of devices and can help with most any tech mishap, and many basic repairs can be completed in 45 minutes or less.

The store is owned by a father and son team Roger and John Remondino, who also own an additional store in Deer Park.

"We saw a need for a reliable electronics repair store in the area," said Roger Remondino. "Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions is best suited to fit the needs of this community, so we decided to expand our service to the Babylon area—we look forward to bringing quality and convenient repair to our customers here."

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores offer repairs on all types of electronics, regardless of make or model, and the stores are trusted repair partners for many leading tech manufacturers. As a Samsung® authorized repair provider, the stores offer authorized repairs on all Galaxy® smartphone models. The stores' certified repair experts use genuine Samsung parts, tools and testing to ensure everything works properly after the device has been repaired, including water resistance. The stores also provide authorized repair services for Google Pixel™ smartphones and have access to Apple® genuine parts, tools and manuals as part of Apple's Independent Repair Provider network. Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by the store for walk-in service.

The new Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions store brings the company's retail footprint to more than 750 locations across the U.S. Formerly known as uBreakiFix®, all U.S. locations are rebranding as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions.

"We are excited to serve people in Babylon with fast and affordable tech repair," said Dave Barbuto, CEO of Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions. "We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people depend on it to stay connected to things that are important to them. I look forward to serving this community through our new location."

The new store is located at:

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

706 Montauk Hwy, West Babylon, NY 11704

(631) 482-1750

About Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, formerly known as uBreakiFix, is the retail brand operated and franchised by a subsidiary of tech care company Asurion. As the world's leading tech care company, Asurion eliminates the fears and frustrations associated with technology to ensure its 300 million customers get the most out of their devices, appliances and connections. Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and nearly everything in between. Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions repair experts fix cracked screens, software issues, camera issues and most other tech mishaps at more than 750 stores across the U.S. The stores provide fast, affordable fixes for nearly any device type, regardless of make or model, including authorized repairs for Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

