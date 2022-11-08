3Phase Elevator & Elevator Industries Announce Merger

3Phase deepens and expands its presence in Northern California with Elevator Industries joining 3Phase's west coast family of IUEC independents.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Phase Elevator, a leading independent elevator and escalator services provider, has merged with Elevator Industries, a market leader in the Sacramento CA area that provides maintenance, repair, modernization and testing services for all types and brands of commercial elevators, escalators, and vertical conveyance systems. The merger provides 3Phase a stronger regional presence in Northern California where it already has a strong base with Specialized Elevator, San Francisco Elevator and Koch Elevator.

Elevator Industries is a family-owned independent elevator company. Boasting five generations of elevator industry experience, the Buckman Family launched Elevator Industries in 2012 with pride in their long lineage in the elevator market and a lasting commitment to caring for elevator and escalator equipment with top quality service to its customers. The existing Elevator Industries team will remain with the company; Guy and Jason Buckman will continue to lead their team and operate under the Elevator Industries brand with the same local people providing the same local service, expertise and support.

"We chose 3Phase as our partner because we saw an opportunity to continue to offer quality service while growing Elevator Industries in Sacramento," said Guy Buckman. "Joining the Specialized/3Phase family will not only allow us to retain our local identity and team, but also help propel us to the next level of service," he added. "This is a chance to continue building on our legacy."

"Deepening our presence in Sacramento and Northern California has been a strategic priority for 3Phase and Elevator Industries boasts a stellar reputation in this market that will complement the Specialized, San Francisco Elevator and Koch Elevator teams nearby," said Mike Strachan, CEO of 3Phase Elevator.

"We are excited by a partnership with Elevator Industries and the Buckman's," added Donovan McKeever, President of 3Phase's west coast region. "It was clear from our first meeting with Guy and Jason that this was going to be a great fit for both companies. This partnership further establishes our presence as a leading provider in the West."

About 3Phase Elevator

Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Canton, Mass., 3Phase Elevator is a leading independent provider of elevator and escalator maintenance, repair, modernization and new installation services in 20 states across the United States and the District of Columbia. The company has grown in part through 20 acquisitions of other leading independent elevator and escalator service providers. Today, 3Phase maintains more than 25,000 units for building owners and property managers at a wide variety of property types across the country.

