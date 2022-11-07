Roanoke Cement Increases Low Carbon Product Availability with Chesapeake Terminal Expansion

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week at Roanoke Cement Company's (RCC) Chesapeake Terminal near Norfolk. Council members, other state and local officials and RCC team members gathered to launch a new $40 million storage dome. In response to increasing demand for low carbon cement, the storage dome at the terminal will provide an additional 70,000 tons of capacity, tripling the existing storage. The Chesapeake Terminal expands truck and rail capacity as well, and the improved terminal will enable the import and distribution of other raw materials needed to produce concrete.

From left to right, Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas, Virginia State Senator John Cosgrove, Delegate Cliff Hayes, Mid-Atlantic Business Unit President Kevin Baird and Virginia State Senator Lionell Spruill were on hand at the groundbreaking event. (PRNewswire)

"This important capital improvement is another investment in anticipation of increased construction material demand for infrastructure development and other projects," said Kevin Baird, President of Titan America's Mid-Atlantic Business Unit, which includes RCC. "Expanded storage and marine terminal upgrades permit us to make low carbon cement available for construction needs all over the region."

Customers are increasingly calling for the low carbon cements -- which reduce carbon-impact by 10% -- in their infrastructure, commercial and residential jobs. Lower carbon cement is a sustainable solution and RCC's investment in an integrated logistic network – through ship, truck and rail – boosts service to its customers. RCC expects to add 10 new permanent employees. Nearly 50 jobs will be created for the construction phase.

"Titan America is a premiere waterfront business in Chesapeake," said Debbie Ritter, City Council Member of Chesapeake. "The $40 million investment to expand their facility and improve rail transport capabilities will help provide the Commonwealth of Virginia with product necessary to assist the state and businesses to continue to grow and prosper."

"RCC has a strong and established presence in the Mid-Atlantic region," said Don Ingrassano, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We look forward to the terminal completion by year's end 2023 and online for the 2024 construction season to better serve our customers."

About Roanoke Cement Company

Roanoke Cement Company is a subsidiary of Titan America, LLC, a leading heavy building materials producer in the eastern United States. Titan America LLC (www.titanamerica.com) and its family of companies are leading heavy building materials producers in the Eastern United States. Titan America is headquartered in Norfolk, VA and its subsidiary companies produce cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, concrete block, and beneficiated fly ash. Titan America is a member of TITAN Cement Group, an international cement and building materials producer. The Group employs about 5,500 people and is present in more than 15 countries. Throughout its 120-year history, it has aspired to serve the needs of society, while contributing to sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. For more information, visit www.titan-cement.com.

