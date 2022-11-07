MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC FILED A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT ON BEHALF OF FORMER SHAREHOLDERS OF AVALARA, INC. IN THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF WASHINGTON

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that Monteverde & Associates PC has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, Vineet Parekh v. Avalara, Inc. et al, Docket No. 2:22-cv-01580, on behalf of public common shareholders of Avalara, Inc. ("Avalara" or "AVLR") who held AVLR securities as of the record date September 8, 2022 (the "Class Period"), and have been harmed by Avalara's and its board of directors' alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") regarding the acquisition of Avalara by Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC (the "Acquisition").

Under the terms of the Acquisition, each share of AVLR common stock was canceled and converted into $93.50 in cash (the "Acquisition Consideration"). The complaint alleges that the Acquisition Consideration provided shareholders with less than the fair value of Avalara and that the Proxy Statement filed by Avalara to solicit shareholder approval of the Acquisition misled shareholders about Avalara's financials and the Acquisition in violation of the Exchange Act. The special meeting of AVLR stockholders to vote on the transaction was held on October 14, 2022, and the Acquisition closed on October 19, 2022.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 6, 2023. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

