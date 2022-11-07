EAD Opened a New Regional Office in Cary, North Carolina

EAD continues to expand its footprint across the US

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EAD Services, P.C. (EAD), a leading engineering consulting and project management services organization, opened its newest office location in Cary, NC with the intent to offer EAD's complete list of services, announced Stephen Lichter, EAD's CEO.

"We're committed to our clients in all areas of our business and saw this as a perfect opportunity to locate our full suite of services in a key area for our current and future clients," Lichter said. The expansion aligns with EAD's plan to expand its footprint and increase operational efficiencies, providing clients with a more local experience that drives down their costs. The company plans to onboard additional professionals immediately in Cary, NC.

Jeff Kious is the Chief Technical Officer (CTO) and managing director of EAD's new Cary, NC office. He has over 25 years of experience as a project manager and engineer providing mechanical and electrical systems consulting for the food processing industry. Throughout his career at EAD, Jeff has overseen the design and engineering of multiple multi-million-dollar projects in the food processing, pharmaceutical, and parcel / logistics industries. He is responsible for providing executive level oversight of strategic technical initiatives and ensuring client satisfaction in every project.

Jeff has earned a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering, a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering, and an Associate of Applied Science in Solar Technologies and Energy Management. He is a licensed professional mechanical engineer in 29 US States and Puerto Rico.

EAD conducted extensive research, which included evaluating several other cities within the United States, prior to selecting Cary as the site of their new office. The organization weighted the selection criteria for their investment with a focus on what the prospective cities offered in terms of opportunity to scale, local talent, proximity to educational institutions, opportunity for future client investments, and quality of life for EAD employees. EAD plans to add multiple regional offices before the end of 2023.

About EAD Services, P.C.

EAD is a US headquartered engineering consulting and services firm with over 20 years of experience advising global clients in the pharmaceutical, bio-processing, chemical manufacturing, food, and parcel / logistics industries. EAD specializes in working with clients that operate 24/7/365 and demand a high level of quality, performance, and validation in every project.

