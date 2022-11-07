CereTax and Peisner Johnson partner to bring a powerful sales tax automation and compliance operation to multi-vertical customers

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CereTax , a revolutionary sales tax automation platform, and Peisner Johnson , an expert sales tax consulting firm, announced their partnership to support complex, multi-industry businesses in the sales tax automation and compliance space.

CereTax and Peisner Johnson's partnership gives companies best-in-class sales tax automation and consulting services.

This partnership will enable both companies to focus on their strengths and will give customers best-in-class compliance and calculation solutions with premier customer support for both services.

"We believe it is vital to have a reliable compliance partner for our customers so that they are not putting all their eggs in a one-stop-shop basket. It gives more transparency to the customer and lends to a more knowledgeable support experience as experts on the compliance and calc side can see things the other side could potentially miss," said Brent Reeves, CRO of CereTax.

The decades of compliance and sales tax software experience makes this partnership a true boon for customers who need a team of experts to handle their complex sales tax situations.

"Peisner Johnson is all about providing peace of mind and simplifying life when it comes to sales tax, especially when it comes to a company's compliance responsibility. CereTax is all about simplifying the complexities of sales tax collection through its revolutionary automation platform. A partnership between CereTax and Peisner Johnson represents dramatically improved experiences by companies when it comes to managing their sales tax processes. Are you happy with your current sales tax process? You could be..." said Jason Parr, CEO of Peisner Johnson.

The CereTax and Peisner Johnson partnership will make a massive difference in how multi-vertical businesses handle the complicated world of sales tax management. Learn more at CereTax.com and PeisnerJohnson.com.

