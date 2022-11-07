CANNALAND Co-Founder Matt Morgan Named as Featured Panelist For 11th Annual MJBizCon

The panel will discuss the benefits and obstacles of the Metaverse and Web3 for the cannabis industry

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CANNALAND Co-Founder Matt Morgan will be a featured panelist at this year's MJBizCon. The panel titled "Blast Off to the Metaverse: Your Web 3.0 Cannabis Guide" will take place on Thursday, November 17 at 3:30 pm PT at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Roger Fillion, Editorial Director for MJBiz will be moderating the conversation.

Cannaverse (PRNewswire)

Cannabis has entered the Metaverse, and Matt's panel will discuss how this alternative digital reality can be helpful in building cannabis brand awareness, product development and raising capital. Matt will advise on how taking brands into the world of Web3 can be beneficial while highlighting the obstacles, regulations, and guardrails to be cognizant of when first entering the Metaverse. The session will educate current operators on the vocabulary and framework needed to build or expand their brands into the Metaverse and how to build ROI and brand communities.

"It is an honor to be a part of this year's MJBizCon speaking to the top minds in the industry" said Matthew Morgan, CANNALAND's Co-Founder. "With this cutting-edge technology growing in acceptance across all industries, I'm excited for the opportunity to discuss the impact of Metaverse integration into the Cannabis industry with top leaders in the field."

The scheduled panel is for Thursday, November 17 at 3:30 pm PT. The other panelist includes Habeeb Syed, Senior Associate at Vicente Sederberg LLP, Polly Lieberman, Co-Founder at thric3, LLC, and Ryan Hunter, CEO at Crypto Cannabis Club. Following the discussion, the panel will have a brief Q+A with all the panelists.

For more information about the panel, please visit the page linked here.

For more information about Cannaversetech™ and CANNALAND™, please visit them at www.cannaversetech.io.

About Cannaverse Technologies

Cannaverse Technologies, the creator of CANNALAND™, the world's first cannabis Metaverse and pioneer in cannabis product marketing, manufacturing, and merchandising with an innovative blockchain payment system, is empowering cultivators, growers, testing labs, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, medical dispensaries, and consumption lounges with the ability to scale and monetize their brands while directly addressing the existing gaps in the cannabis industry. Cannaversetech™'s meta marketplace on the blockchain revolutionizes the global cannabis industry by connecting every facet of the cannabis and hemp communities in a Metaverse environment.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cannaverse Technologies