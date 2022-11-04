Regardless of your party affiliation, vote for Republicans

NEW CASTLE, Pa., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Lynne Ryan, Lawrence County Republican Committee Chairwoman:

Lawrence County is composed of hardworking Pennsylvanians who are currently struggling. We're struggling to make ends meet. Struggling to attain a better life for our families; struggling to make ourselves heard by our government.

We have the opportunity to improve these things and change the current climate on November 8, 2022. It is imperative that we get out to vote and elect Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate and Doug Mastriano for PA Governor. We must retain Mike Kelly as U.S. Representative, Michele Brooks as State Senator, Aaron Bernstine as State Representative, and we need Marla Brown as our State Representative.

After eight years of disaster in Harrisburg under Governor Wolf, it is important that Lawrence County remembers just how badly he hurt our state. From extended lockdowns, attacks on our energy industry, destroying our schools and spending taxpayer money as if it grew on trees to vetoing legislation to keep criminals who are violent in prison behind bars, he has shown his disdain for all things Pennsylvania.

While Mastriano was telling us to "walk as free people", the Wolf administration (Attorney General Shapiro included) was hiding and locking down businesses they deemed nonessential resulting in many businesses being permanently shuttered and hurting Pennsylvania families in the process. To ensure this doesn't happen again, we need to show up en masse to vote and have our voices heard.

Mastriano wants to improve our lives by reopening industries for all sixty-seven counties, including Lawrence, to once again reap the benefits of the oil and gas that is right beneath our feet, while Shapiro would continue to attack those industries.

The current administration is not tough on crime. The police need to have the backing of the Commonwealth's administration to perform their duties confidently and a Shapiro administration would allow the violent crimes to continue. A Mastriano administration would back our law enforcement and return law and order to our communities. Shapiro has proven he is inept as our top law enforcement official and has instead spent his time suing nuns for exercising their first amendment rights.

Lawrence County needs to be represented at the state and federal level by people who are genuinely concerned about our needs and those of our families, not some radical agenda that the Democrats employ from the top down. We the people, in order to retain our rights, truly need to understand the importance of this election and get out to vote for Dr. Mehmet Oz, Doug Mastriano, Mike Kelly, Michele Brooks, Aaron Bernstine and Marla Brown.

Lynne Ryan,

Lawrence County Republican Chairwoman

