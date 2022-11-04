Lanvin Group and Primavera Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- November 4, 2022 – Lanvin Group (the "Group"), a global luxury fashion group, today announced that, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has declared effective the Registration Statement on Form F-4 (the "Registration Statement") of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited ("LGHL"), in connection with its previously announced proposed business combination with Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: PV) ("PCAC"). PCAC is a special purpose acquisition company listed on The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and is also an affiliate of Primavera Capital Group ("Primavera"), a leading global investment firm.

(PRNewswire)

Extraordinary General Meeting

PCAC recommends that its shareholders vote in favor of the proposed business combination and the related proposals described in the proxy statement/prospectus dated November 4, 2022 (the "Proxy Statement"), at PCAC's extraordinary general meeting (the "Extraordinary General Meeting"). The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on December 9, 2022 and conducted via live audio cast at https://www.cstproxy.com/pvspac/2022.

PCAC's shareholders as of November 8, 2022, the record date for the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Record Date"), are entitled to vote their shares either in person, remotely or by proxy card in advance to ensure that their shares will be represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Shareholders that hold shares in "street name," which means shares are held of record by a broker, bank or nominee, should contact the relevant broker, bank or nominee as soon as possible to ensure that votes related to such beneficially owned shares are properly voted.

Summary of Recently Announced Transaction Updates

Revised pre-money valuation

The Group and PCAC have revised the pre-money equity value of the Group from US$1.25 billion to US$1 billion based on various considerations, including the latest currency and stock market environment since the proposed business combination was first announced on March 23, 2022 and the recent trading multiples of numerous listed global luxury companies. The Group believes that the adjusted valuation establishes a highly compelling entry point for investors, reflecting the Group's commitment to delivering significant upside potential and long-term value for both current PCAC shareholders as well as future shareholders of the Group.

Cancellation of bonus pool

After taking various considerations into account, the Group and PCAC have agreed to cancel the bonus pool for PCAC non-redeeming public shareholders and to explore alternative non-redemption incentives for certain selected holders of PCAC Class A ordinary shares to commit to not redeem their shares in connection with the business combination.

Additional strategic investor

Meritz Securities Co., Ltd (008560.KS) ("Meritz"), a subsidiary of South Korea-based leading global financial services conglomerate Meritz Financial Group (138040.KS), has recently committed US$50 million in a private placement ahead of listing and is considering an additional investment of up to US$15 million by way of a PIPE subscription, both at the same per share valuation as applicable to the de-SPAC transaction.

Fosun Fashion's upsized PIPE subscription

On March 23, 2022, the Group's shareholder Fosun Fashion Holdings (Cayman) Limited agreed to subscribe for 3,800,000 LGHL ordinary shares for an aggregate purchase price of $38 million, of which amount $30 million has already been funded to the Group in advance of the closing of the business combination. Subsequently, on October 28, 2022, Fosun Fashion Holdings (Cayman) Limited, Fosun International Limited and certain other parties thereto entered into an Amended and Restated Subscription Agreement, pursuant to which Fosun Fashion Holdings (Cayman) Limited has agreed to subscribe for a total of 13,327,225 LGHL ordinary shares at a price of $10 per share, upsizing its PIPE subscription investment by approximately $95 million, from $38 million to approximately $133 million. The additional approximately $95 million PIPE subscription commitment from Fosun Fashion Holdings (Cayman) Limited will be effected by way of re-investment of all of the repayment proceeds of certain existing shareholder loans that were borrowed by the Group from a shareholder of the Group for working capital purposes.

Listing in NYSE under LANV ticket expected by end of year

The proposed business combination with PCAC is expected to close by the end of this year, subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of PCAC's shareholders and the listing of securities of LGHL on the NYSE. Upon completion of the transaction, the business of the Group will operate under the Lanvin Group name. LGHL has applied to be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "LANV".

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group is a leading global luxury fashion group headquartered in Shanghai, China, managing iconic brands worldwide including Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi, St. John Knits, and Caruso. Harnessing the power of its unique strategic alliance of industry-leading partners in the luxury fashion sector, Lanvin Group strives to expand the global footprint of its portfolio brands and achieve sustainable growth through strategic investment and extensive operational know-how, combined with an intimate understanding and unparalleled access to the fastest-growing luxury fashion markets in the world. For more information about Lanvin Group, please visit www.lanvin-group.com, and to view our investor presentation, please visit www.lanvin-group.com/investor-relation/.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: PV), is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. PCAC is an affiliate of Primavera, a leading alternative investment management firm. With offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Singapore and Palo Alto, Primavera manages both USD and RMB funds for prominent financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, endowments, corporations and family offices around the world. As of September 30, 2021, it had assets under management of approximately US$17 billion. Primavera employs a flexible investment strategy comprised of buy-out/control-oriented, growth capital and restructuring investments. Having accumulated extensive experience in structuring and executing cross-border investment transactions, Primavera seeks to create long-term value for its portfolio companies by combining deep local connectivity in the Asia Pacific region with global experience and best practices. For more information, please visit www.primavera-capital.com.

