CLAIRE'S TEAMS UP WITH FASHION DIRECTOR AND "FUTURIST" NICOLA FORMICHETTI TO COLLABORATE ON SPECIAL PROJECTS

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion brand Claire's and Nicola Formichetti have partnered to bring the fashion icon's imaginative point of view to several of the brand's upcoming initiatives as Creative Director in Residence. Claire's and Nicola are champions of self-expression with an authentic connection to the next generation, making them ideal partners as the brand continues to celebrate individuality and make an impact on youth as part of the cultural zeitgeist. Through fashion inspiration and expertise, engaging content that sparks conversation and a physical store that will transport consumers into the future of retail and style, among other projects, Nicola will bring new inspiration as the brand deepens its connection with Gen 'Zalpha'.

"As a platform for the voices of Gen 'Zalpha', we create a space for our consumers to express themselves. We want to constantly present Claire's in imaginative, fresh ways across content, product, and experiences. We are partnering with inspired and inventive talent who can capture the ethos of Claire's and bring it to life in next level experiences," said Kristin Patrick, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Claire's. "Nicola is one of the most imaginative and creative talents of our time, and his essence and youthful spirit are in complete energetic alignment with everything that our brand stands for. Together, we have an opportunity to continue to make Claire's an open forum for self-expression and inspiration."

"Claire's means freedom. It's a beautiful, magical wonderland where you get to be yourself, play and have fun. Claire's and I believe in being you and loving that, and together we want to encourage self-expression and empower today's generations to explore and be uniquely themselves," said Nicola Formichetti.

The collaboration between Nicola and Claire's kicked off this Fall with Get Pierced, a multi-channel campaign featuring powerful creators including actress and hip-hop artist That Girl Lay Lay, singer Dai Time and influencer Kheris Rogers in a series of videos directed by Aaron Idelson that touted Claire's continued leadership in ear piercing and the individuality of every EarPrint. Claire's and Nicola will continue to empower Gen 'Zalpha' to discover and celebrate their own style sensibilities through:

C.Studio Series

For the latest installment of Claire's successful content series, Nicola has conceptualized a new look and feel for C.Studio to spark exploration and discovery through culture-defining style and tips for fashion expression from four industry-recognized experts. The first of five videos will launch on November 14th and roll out through the remainder of the year, embracing today's top trends through the influence of talents hand-selected by Nicola. Taking followers inside a dedicated theme across hair, makeup, nails, style and ear piercing, the content will be shoppable, empowering Gen 'Zalpha' to put their own spin on the top trends from leading style authorities. Follow along with #CStudio as the series debuts across the digital channels of Claire's, Nicola and the celebrity talent.

V Magazine Partnership

Heading into the holidays, Nicola will elevate the way the brand connects with Gen 'Zalpha' through a partnership with leading style publication V Magazine on their first-ever issue curated for and with young people. The first installment of the limited-edition print and digital magazine will launch in November, packed with gift inspiration, thought-provoking op-eds penned by this generation and more. Consumers will be able to purchase the holiday issue through various access points including QR codes in store, on Claires.com and through social media. A limited run of the printed magazines will also be sold in select Claire's stores.

Claire's Paris Store

Nicola's creative direction and influence will come to life in full force in December with the opening of Claire's new store in Paris. A space for consumers to experience the future of Claire's, the store will usher in a new era of retail with a 'phygital' and futuristic feel that will immerse consumers in the brand and elevate its industry-leading piercing business. Inviting creative and design exploration from emerging designers and stylists, the space will also offer an experiential studio for content creation.

Stay tuned for more details and additional projects from Claire's and Nicola to come.

About Claire's Holdings LLC

Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. For over 50 years, Claire's has been a destination for the curious, creative and influential and an industry-leader in ear piercing services, delivering a trendsetting assortment of fashion products and accessories that help young people worldwide style and define themselves. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's is available at corporate.claires.com.

About Nicola Formichetti

Nicola Formichetti is among the most prolific and widely accomplished creatives of his generation. He is an award-winning and acclaimed fashion designer, creative director, stylist and editor, responsible for well-known cultural flashpoints including Lady Gaga's "meat dress" and boundary-pushing visual campaigns. Nicola has held top design roles at Uniqlo, Diesel, Mugler and Haus of Gaga. He has imagined visual collaborations with Pepsi, Nike, MAC, Barney's and H&M and had editor positions at Vogue Japan Hommes, Dazed and Confused, V, Another Magazine, Arena Homme +, and Harper's Bazaar. Nicola is also the creator of Nicopanda, a gender-neutral high concept streetwear brand, modeled after Nicola's own image. Nicola's work has won international accolades. He has been twice named to Business of Fashion's BoF 500 list, awarded the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, been recognized with a Clio award, named a Fashion Innovator at the Elle Style Awards and earned three Hermes awards. For his work in the LGBTQIA+ community, Nicola was recognized as a 2018 Queero by Them magazine and honored at the 2018 Emery Awards by Hetrick-Martin Institute.

