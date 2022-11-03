Vena Sets New Standard for Intelligent Financial Reporting and Operational Insights With Integration of Microsoft Power BI Embedded

Vena Complete Planning, now with Power BI Embedded, empowers strategic planning, connected decision making and business agility with AI-powered insights at scale and guided business intelligence for all



TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena , the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced the integration of Vena with Microsoft Power BI Embedded as part of its Insights and Analysis solution.

Vena Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vena) (PRNewswire)

Vena with Power BI Embedded enriches Vena's Insights and Analysis solution with advanced data analytics and AI-powered business insights embedded directly in Vena Complete Planning, powering FP&A, extended planning and beyond. This makes it the only Complete Planning platform with out-of-the-box, user-guided business intelligence for all. Companies can easily leverage up-to-the-minute analytics, share actionable, AI-driven insights at scale, improve communication and collaboration with interactive data visualizations and dashboards, power confident, connected decision making, and empower strategic planning and business agility at every level of their organization —all within the Vena they know and love.

"Vena with Power BI Embedded ensures our customers have all the tools and capabilities they need to drive strategic business planning and better business outcomes," said Hugh Cumming, Chief Technology Officer at Vena. "Not only can organizations leverage advanced data and analytics capabilities such as natural language querying, predictive modeling and decomposition trees to drive agile decision making, they can also benefit from the latest advances in Microsoft's Power BI cloud and AI capabilities in an embedded, no-code solution with out-of-the-box functionality."

For over a decade, Vena Solutions has collaborated with Microsoft to create the only native Microsoft Excel, cloud-based CPM platform to empower the strategic office of finance—including Microsoft 365 and Power BI. Vena automates key planning processes and connects financial and operational data from across the business. This enables organizations to source meaningful insights through timely analysis, and to drive agile planning decisions that deliver business value in the pursuit of sustained growth. Vena with Power BI Embedded enhances Vena's Insights and Analysis solution as the next evolution of Vena's ongoing strategic collaboration with Microsoft, which continues to transform how businesses Plan To Grow™.

"Vena Complete Planning's integration with Power BI combines modeling capabilities with embedded AI delivered by a business intelligence cloud in a Complete Planning platform anyone can use," said Arun Ulagaratchagan, Corporate Vice President, Intelligence Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Uncovering deep insights at scale to maximize business performance is more efficient and easier."

Vena with Power BI Embedded leverages machine learning applied across end-to-end analytical workflows and an intuitive user experience to bring finance and operational teams together with at-a-glance visuals of key company KPIs. Businesses can future-proof their investment in advanced data analytics with free and instant access to the latest analytics and AI advancements in Microsoft Power BI. Plus, with the power of Vena's analytical database—which connects existing source systems for optimized data readiness—they can maximize Microsoft Power BI's AI-powered insights and analysis with Vena's best-in-class, multi-dimensional modeling and scenario analysis capabilities to power business-wide planning.

"Reporting, dashboards, integrated data and embedded BI with guided analytics are among the most sought-after capabilities today," said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "For finance, operations and business leaders, the ability to align teams around key goals and objectives, monitor performance against those goals and, ultimately, drive better decision making with democratized access to data is increasingly critical as they look to make sense of and navigate through quickly changing market conditions."

"Vena with Power BI Embedded is a game changer" added Dan Crumb, CFO of the Kansas City Chiefs. "With its easy-to-use, best-in-class AI capabilities, we will be able to create a collaborative data-driven culture that leverages instant, scalable insights to drive strategic planning and decision-making at every level of our organization. We will be well-positioned as industry leaders in strategic finance and analytics with automated, AI-enabled insights and business intelligence capabilities at our fingertips."

To learn more about Vena with Power BI Embedded, visit venasolutions.com or watch The Reporting and Analytics Livestream on demand at plantogrow.com .

About Vena

Vena is the only native Excel Complete Planning Platform built for Microsoft 365 with Power BI Embedded. Vena transforms how business, finance and operations leaders Plan To Grow™ with the Vena Growth Engine, the SaaS platform and methodology that empowers and inspires your plans and guides your growth journey. Over 1,300 of the world's leading companies power their growth with Vena. For more information, visit venasolutions.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vena