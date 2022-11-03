PetSmart Charities® National Adoption Week to Help Shelters Cope with Increased Need

Meet adoptable pets November 7-13 at adoption events at PetSmart locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico

PHOENIX, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An estimated five million pets enter shelters each year and PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in the country, aims to create connections for animals in need of loving homes during its National Adoption Week, happening November 7 – 13.

A new feline friend has brought much joy and companionship to his adoptive family. (PRNewswire)

Across the country, overflowing shelters have led to an increased need for pets to find loving homes. A shortage of veterinarians, staff and volunteers only compound this problem. Not only are shelters struggling to manage the demand, but adoptable pets are staying longer. Longer stays also increase the chances of pets developing behavioral issues such as chronic fear, anxiety and depression, all of which make them less likely to find homes and more likely to be returned.

To give the gift of family to pets in need, PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week November 7-13 creates opportunities for connections at local PetSmart stores during this special week, where potential pet parents can interact with adoptable pets from local animal welfare partners. Visitors will have the chance to spend time with animals, including cats, kittens, dogs and puppies in a safe and spacious area. Staff and volunteers will be on hand to help potential adopters learn more about the pets they are interested in and ensure they feel confident in caring for them.

"Earlier this year, PetSmart Charities achieved a milestone of 10 million total pet adoptions thanks to our partners and individual donors," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "With so many shelters overflowing, together we hope to have our best National Adoption Week yet, especially for the thousands of pets currently waiting for loving homes. For these animals, the gift of a loving family at the holidays is the only item on their wish lists."

A loving home makes a significant impact on pets looking for families, but there are also surprising benefits** to welcoming new furry family members:

Ninety-seven percent of doctors believe there are health benefits to owning a pet.

Pet ownership is associated with better quality of life and reduced depression.

Pets help buffer physiological responses to stress, providing an effective form of social support.

Having a cat or dog at home can decrease childhood allergies, and has even been linked to less incidence of cardiovascular disease.

Those who aren't quite ready to expand their family can still make a big impact by donating to help pets in need at petsmartcharities.org . To learn more about PetSmart Charities and the impact your support makes, please connect and share on these social channels: Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and Youtube .

PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week Details:

Thousands of animal welfare organizations will bring a host of adoptable pets, including dogs, cats, kittens and puppies in nearly every PetSmart store across North America and Puerto Rico.

Dates: November 7-13, 2022

Locations: Nearly every one of PetSmart stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Visit petsmart.com to find a store near you.

ABOUT PETSMART CHARITIES

PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities has helped 10 million pets connect with loving homes. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. PetSmart Charities' grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter and disaster relief. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $500 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more, visit www.PetSmartCharities.org.

ABOUT PETSMART

PetSmart LLC is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

**Human Animal Bond Research Institute

PetSmart Charities (PRNewsfoto/PetSmart Charities) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PetSmart Charities